Pippins Pitchers Get It Done on Opening Day

May 31, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

WENATCHEE, Washington







WENATCHEE, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins earned a 5-1 opening day victory Friday night on the road against the Wenatchee AppleSox. The Pipps sparkled on the defensive side of the ball, only using two pitchers the entire night.

Yakima Valley got the scoring started early, as Finley Spicer roped a ball into the outfield for a two-RBI double following back-to-back walks to Dillon Anderson and Gage Reeser by Wenatchee starter Mitch Haythorn in the first inning. When the lineup flipped back to the top of the order in the third inning, Haythorn surrendered another run on an RBI double by Jacob Brooks, scoring Anderson for the second time. Brooks would come around to score on an RBI single by Kyler Bittner after stealing third base to make the score 4-0.

Pippins starter Ty Pangborn surrendered only one run through five innings on an RBI single by AppleSox right fielder Brady Bean in the third inning. Bean led the way for Wenatchee, gathering three hits in four trips to the plate. Pangborn found himself in a little bit of trouble in the fifth, giving up a leadoff single. However, a ground ball to Reeser at short turned into a 6-4-3 twin killing. Pangborn then got Wenatchee's nine-hole batter, Payton Smith, to pop out to Trenton Rowan at first base.

An insurance run was tacked on by the Pippins in the top of the sixth. Bittner reached on a two-out error by the pitcher, and Ethan Buckley later singled to drive him home.

After a stellar five innings from Pangborn, the Pippins turned to Evan Ellis out of the bullpen for the bottom of the sixth. Ellis surrendered a hit on the first batter he saw, but the Pippins again turned a double play, this time started by Brooks at third base. Ellis would go on to finish the game, giving up five hits, no runs, striking out four, and earning a four-inning save.

The Pippins ended the night scoring five runs on just five hits and committing no errors in the field. They stranded only six runners on the basepaths.

Wenatchee scored once on 10 hits, but committed four errors, two by the pitchers and two by second baseman Noah Fields, and left eight runners on base.

The Pippins are back in action on Saturday, as they will play game two in a three game series against the AppleSox. First pitch at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Yakima Valley returns home on Tuesday for the first of nine "Battle of the Basin" rivalry games with the Walla Walla Sweets. The Pippins home opener, presented by Legends Casino Hotel. will begin at 7:05pm, and postgame fireworks will follow the game. Tickets are on sale at www.pippinstickets.com, the only official ticket link for Pippins baseball. For the first time, parking will be free at home games.







