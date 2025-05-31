Harbourcats Come Back Late, Win Opener 6-4

May 31, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

KELOWNA, B.C. - Familiar faces led the way for the Victoria HarbourCats as they began the 2025 season with a 6-4 win over the Kelowna Falcons. Three local Victoria players started the game, while five returning Cats featured throughout, all contributing to the opening night victory.

After a quick first two innings, Curtis McKay (Niagara) drove in Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide) with an RBI single in the top of the third to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Cats doubled that lead in the fourth when Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) grounded out with the bases loaded, allowing Jordan Bond (Doane University) to score.

Thomas Bridges (TCU) was given the ball for the opening game and was lights out through three innings. The freshman struck out four, giving up two hits and walking none.

Falcons left fielder Max Trembley's fourth-inning RBI single cut the HarbourCats' lead in half after Kyle Slater reached on an error.

Julian Orozco (Cal Baptist) pitched in relief of Bridges and was in control through 2-2/3 innings until a Falcons two-out rally in the sixth inning culminated in a Mathieu Moran bases-loaded single, scoring two and giving the hosts their first lead of the game.

Victoria answered back immediately in the top of the seventh when Bobby Filler Jr. (Niagara) drove home Beltowski with an infield single, making it all square at 3-3.

Cade Rusch (IUS) got out of the jam in the sixth and followed it up with a three-up, three-down seventh, striking out all four batters he faced on the night. Son of former MLB pitcher Glendon Rusch, Cade is back for his second year as a HarbourCat.

Another returning HarbourCat, Jack Johnson (Baylor), produced the all-important hit with two outs in the eighth, driving an RBI single up the middle to make it 4-3. Next up was Berezowski, who continued the two-out rally with an RBI single of his own, giving his team a 5-3 cushion.

Dominic Biello (Golden Tide) added an insurance run in the ninth with what should have been an inning-ending groundout, but the right fielder hustled out of the box and beat the throw, allowing a run to score to make it 6-3.

Shea Lake (West Texas A&M), back for his second season in Victoria, earned the save, recording the final six outs of the game, giving up one run on zero hits, while walking two and striking out one.

These two teams are back at it tomorrow at 6:35 PM for game two of the three-game set.

