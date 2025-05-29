Pippins Host Preseason Exhibition Tonight

YAKIMA, Washington - The 2025 West Coast League season is fast approaching, and the Yakima Valley Pippins held their first practice as a team Wednesday afternoon.

Players from across the country arrived beginning Monday and were able to spend about two hours on the field at Yakima County Stadium together. New Pippins head coach Garrett DeGallier says Wednesday's practice was a phenomenal day for the lead up to the regular season.

"We have two days to get these guys ready to play as a team," DeGallier said. "By no means do we expect everything to be perfect, but we expect these guys to have more energy than the team in the other dugout."

DeGallier hopes the energy from his team will rub off onto the fans, and is asking the fans that attend the opening games at The Orchard to be "loud and ready to go" for this season.

The Pippins will open their 2025 campaign this afternoon as they take on the Cascade Collegiate League's showcase team. The showcase roster consists of players from each of the four teams the CCL fields. The showcase team will play around 25 exhibition games across the West Coast League and other local leagues throughout the summer.

The race for the West Coast League title begins on Friday, when Yakima Valley travels up the road to Wenatchee for a three-game series against the AppleSox. After an off day on Monday, the Pipps will host the Walla Walla Sweets for their home opener. Postgame fireworks will follow the action in the first game of this year's nine-game Battle of the Basin series.

First pitch for Thursday's contest is set for 5:35 pm. To join the Pipps at the Orchard, visit pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticket link for the Yakima Valley Pippins. All tickets for the preseason game cost just $5 each, and there is no charge for parking for any Pippins game this season.

