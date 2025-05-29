WCL Team Spotlight

Thursday, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer released the first WCL Spotlight of 2025, on the eve of the West Coast League's 20th Anniversary season.

"With 17 teams in our league this season," Neyer said, "and all of them drawing from rich sources of baseball talent, the WCL has a practically infinite number of young players worth following. So our fans should consider this first Spotlight just the beginning!"

This preseason "hot list" includes one representative from each of the league's 17 teams and includes former WCL All-Stars, collegiate award winners, and players who led their collegiate teams to the postseason this spring.

Team Player Position School Notes

Bellingham Eddie Madrigal 1B Saint Mary's WCC HR, hits and RBI champ while leading Gaels to an NCAA regional.

Bend Kenny Ishikawa UT Seattle U Led team with a .318 batting average at the plate and 73 K on the mound.

Corvallis Cole Katayama-Stall IF Portland Belted 9 HR with 38 RBI as a freshman in 2025.

Cowlitz Finnegan Stewart OF Utah Tech Batted .282 with 34 RBI as a freshman.

Edmonton Trent Lenihan 1B University of British Columbia Middle of the lineup bat with an incredible approach who also provides a sturdy glove.

Kamloops Zayden Gukert RHP/IF/OF Webber Academy Versatile talent who recently committed to St. Xavier University.

Kelowna Koen van 't Klooster RHP Nicholls Led the WCL with 60 strikeouts in 2023 while pitching for the Falcons.

Marion Antony Cepedia OF Feather River College Local prospect from Salem who posted a .534 on-base percentage this past spring.

Nanaimo Caden Petrey IF University of the Cumberlands Hit 17 home runs to help team reach the NAIA World Series.

Port Angeles Jeremy Giesegh OF Cal State San Bernardino Returning all-star who batted .348 for the Lefties last summer.

Portland Conner Stewart C Long Beach State Returnee who has the leadership and ability to handle a pitching staff.

Ridgefield Taylor Takata IF Hawaii All-WCL infielder for the Raptors in 2024.

Springfield Bryant Starr UT Linn-Benton CC 5A League Player of the Year and All-Star Series MVP.

Victoria Sean Yamaguchi IF Nevada Mountain West Freshman of the Year after batting .322 with 13 HR and 47 RBI.

Walla Walla Johnny Backus OF Michigan 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American as a prep who redshirted this year at Michigan.

Wenatchee Adam Haight RHP/OF Oregon State 2024 New York Mets Draft Pick who is part of Beaver team seeded eighth in the NCAA Championship.

Yakima Valley Julian Angulo IF Cal Poly Pomona Batted .333 while leading team in HR and RBI.







