Pippins Rout CCL Showcase with Late-Innings Offense

May 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins used an offensive barrage in the second half of Thursday's non-league contest against the Cascade Collegiate League's showcase team to secure an 11-3 victory.

The Pipps' middle infielders led the way, as shortstop Gage Reeser reached base five times without recording an at bat, drawing four walks, getting hit by a pitch, and scoring once. Second baseman Kyler Bittner was feeling it at the plate, collecting three hits, including a double, and scoring twice.

The game was started by Michael Getzinger, who struggled to find the strike zone. He allowed CCL to score twice in the first two innings, only finishing 1.1 innings pitched. The ball was then handed off to Jackson Burtis, who was sparkling in his Pippins debut. Burtis earned the win in relief, throwing 2.2 innings scoreless, striking out one.

The Pippins got on the board in the bottom of the second inning on a wild pitch from Karl Schwarzer, one of the nine pitchers used by CCL. Following back-to-back walks by Schwarzer, Bittner picked up an RBI single to tie the game at 2.

The Pippins would then go one to score nine more unanswered runs. Trenton Rowan picked up an RBI single in the third. The Pippins sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring four runs on four hits and three walks, and in the seventh the Pippins would again score four thanks to a single by Dillon Anderson, a double by Bittner, and a two-RBI triple from Jacob Brooks, which he would turn into a Little League-style home run on a lackadaisical effort by CCL's defense.

CCL would score one run in the top of the eighth inning, scoring Carter Graham on a Teegan O'Brien RBI groundout. Yakima Valley's Gus Musial would pitch the final two frames, only allowing that one run.

Yakima Valley ended the night with 11 runs on 11 hits, and 1 CCL error, while CCL scored 3 runs on 11 hits and 1 Pippins error.

The Pippins will hit the road today as they open the regular season against the Wenatchee AppleSox for an interdivision series. First pitch of the contest will be at 6:35 p.m. and can be heard on the Pippins Mixlr channel.

Yakima Valley will return home on Tuesday, June 3, for the first of the Battle of the Basin games with the Walla Walla Sweets. Postgame fireworks and a Pippins blanket giveaway will follow the 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Tickets are on sale at PippinsTickets.com, the only official ticket link for Pippins baseball. For the first time, parking will be free at home games this summer.







