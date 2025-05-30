Before the 'Cats Land at Home, Wilson's Group Stadium Will be Busy

VICTORIA, B.C. - It's among the top rivalries in local sports -- the Victoria Mariners, against the Victoria Eagles.

The two strong B.C. Premier Baseball League teams, stalwarts in the top high school aged loop in Western Canada, will face off on Tuesday, June 3, a 6:35pm start at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

That game and more are taking over the park until the WCL Victoria HarbourCats are done a season-opening six-game road trip that has them in Kelowna (Friday-Saturday-Sunday evenings) and Edmonton (Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday). The HarbourCats host the Port Angeles Lefties on Friday, June 6, 6:35pm, to open the home schedule, the first of a three-game series that includes FIREWORKS for the Saturday, June 7 game. (Tickets -- harbourcats.com/tickets -- for all events)

The Mariners-Eagles clash isn't the only thing happening prior to the HarbourCats landing for real.

The Eagles will also play a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at noon, against the perennial powerhouse Langley Blaze, two seven-inning games at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP.

Prior to that, fastball returns to Royal Athletic for the first time in literal decades, when the sport ruled Victoria in summer.

The Sooke Loggers will take on the Lacey A's in the EMERY ELECTRIC FASTPITCH SHOWCASE, some alterations to the baseball diamond and a secondary fence added to allow for this world-class-level fastball doubleheader which has already proven popular with ticket-buyers. Food trucks and all the entertainment that makes the HarbourCats such an enjoyable experience will be part of the atmosphere, including a pre-game walk down history lane with Cliff Lequesne and some of the greats of the past -- scheduled to appear are legends such as Reg Underwood, Mike Piechnik, Rob Guenter, Korrey Hareau, and Kevin Bobroske, with hopes others will attend as well.

Upcoming schedule of events at WILSON'S GROUP STADIUM AT RAP

SATURDAY, MAY 31, 4pm

Emery Electric Fastpitch Showcase

Sooke Loggers vs. Lacey A's, doubleheader

SUNDAY, JUNE 1, Noon

BCPBL Doubleheader

Victoria Eagles vs. Langley Blaze

TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 6:35pm

BC PBL Regular Season

Victoria Mariners vs. Victoria Eagles

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







