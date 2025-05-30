WCL Opens 20th Anniversary Season

The West Coast League (WCL) is thrilled to announce the official opening of the 2025 season tonight, featuring 14 of the League's 17 teams in action.

This summer each team will play 54 official WCL games, starting tonight and concluding on August 6. The season will culminate in the championship playoffs, featuring eight teams and with every team hosting at least one playoff game.

Now entering its 20th season, the West Coast League continues to deliver top-tier summer collegiate baseball. The Portland Pickles enter this summer as defending WCL champions, following their dramatic run to the title last summer.

Commissioner Rob Neyer shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season: "The WCL has always been about showcasing the best in summer collegiate baseball, and this year promises to be one of our most exciting yet, especially with Salem's Marion Berries joining the League." The Berries play their inaugural WCL game next Tuesday in Ridgefield, and will open their home schedule in Salem on June 23 against the Corvallis Knights, who figure to serve as instant rivals in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

Player development remains a cornerstone of the WCL's mission, with advanced technologies such as TrackMan, Synergy, and 6-4-3 Charts helping young athletes refine their skills. What's more, this season every team will have MaxBP's "fast training" machines available for their players. It's no wonder that the WCL has been a springboard for many hugely successful careers, with alumni including MLB stars Adley Rutschman and Tarik Skubal, as well as electric talents like Travis Bazzana and Aiva Arquette.

Later this summer, the WCL's All-Star Game returns to Bellingham, Washington, where last July the Bells hosted a tremendously successful event, capped by a dramatic ending before a sellout crowd and international audience on MLB Network and MLB.com.

Details on the playoff format and procedures for this season are available here. Throughout the season, fans can access real-time WCL stats and standings here. Additionally, fans won't miss a moment of the action with the League's dedicated video streaming platform, WCL Live Presented by MaxBP. WCL Live is also accessible via free apps on Google Play and the iPhone App Store, providing a seamless viewing experience on any screen.







