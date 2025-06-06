AppleSox Drop Opening Game of Road Trip in Nanaimo

West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox







Wenatchee brought a 3-1 deficit within a run in the 8th but the pitching could not hold on in the home half of the inning as the AppleSox (4-3) fall to Nanaimo (4-3) 7-3.

Brady Bean went 2-3 with a run scored, while Noah Fields collected a pair of RBI in a 1-4 effort.

Starting pitcher Mitch Haythorn (0-2) struck out six hitters over four innings pitched giving up two runs and took the loss.

Jace Taylor tossed three innings with four strikeouts and gave up a run on two hits.

Bean scored on a Fields double in the top of the 1st to give the Applesox an early lead.

Nanaimo's Eli Watson drove in a run in the 3rd to tie it at 1-1. In the 4th, the NightOwls took the lead on a throwing error. The 'Owls extended the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the 7th as Talan Zenk scored on a double by Andrew Nykoluk.

Fields drove in his second run on a groundout to score Jake Sanko in the top of the 8th to pull the 'Sox back within a run.

The bottom of the 8th became the problem for Wenatchee. A Jacob Hayes double scored an 'Owls run, while Nykoluk walked with the bases loaded to score another run. Hayes and Zenk both scored on a single by Owen Wessel to lead 7-2.

The AppleSox managed to score a run and load the bases in the top of the 9th but the rally fell short.

Wenatchee is now tied for 3rd in the West Coast League North standings with Bellingham, Port Angeles, and Nanaimo.

Game Two of the road trip begins at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.







