Cats Back on Track in Rout of Lefties

June 8, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats snapped their four-game losing streak on the first fireworks night of the season, beating the Lefties 10-4.

The early going didn't go to plan for the hosts, as two throwing errors in the second inning led to the first two runs for the Lefties, giving them a 2-0 lead.

The Cats' bats finally came to life in the fourth inning when they put seven runs on the board. A bases-loaded walk got the Cats their first run, which was followed by a hit-by-pitch allowing another run to score, tying the game up at two. Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC) gave the Cats their first lead of the evening with a two-run double down the left field line. Later in the inning with two away, Jack Johnson (Baylor) hit his second home run in as many games, this time a three-run shot, blowing the game wide open and giving his team a 7-2 lead.

Thomas Bridges (TCU) made his second start of the season after throwing three scoreless innings in the season opener last week in Kelowna. The freshman was once again impressive, this time going one better, throwing four innings, giving up zero earned runs on five hits, while striking out three. Bridges was excellent at pitching ahead in the count and attacking batters with all three pitches. The Los Angeles, California native has yet to give up a walk this season.

Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC) had his second straight multi-hit game, including a sixth-inning RBI double that increased the Cats' lead to 8-2.

Andrew Carter (TCU), Ben Hewitt (Ottawa), and Austin Lindsey (Hill College) all threw an inning out of the bullpen, giving up no runs on no hits. Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) made his second pitching appearance of the season after playing three games in center field in Kelowna. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two.

The HarbourCats reached double digits in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a Xander McAfee (Texas Arlington) RBI double and a Shepherd RBI single. McAfee, Shepherd, Connor Ross (Cal Baptist), and Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) all had two hits apiece tonight.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) made his season debut, finishing the game with a scoreless ninth inning and striking out one batter. The right-hander became an ever-present last season in high-leverage situations and was as effective as they come. In his final 15-2/3 innings in 2024, he gave up just one run and recorded three saves.

Tomorrow is the first Family Fun Sunday of the season with the series finale starting at 1:05 PM. The Cats, who are now 4-4 on the season, will try to win the series and get back over .500 before an off day on Monday. Buy tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Missed the game? Catch HarbourCats in 30 airing at 10:30 PM after every home game all season long on CHEK TV.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from June 8, 2025

Cats Back on Track in Rout of Lefties - Victoria HabourCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.