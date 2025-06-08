Back-And-Forth Battle Benefits Black Bears, 11-10

YAKIMA, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins found themselves in a call-and-response style game on Saturday night, but they were unable to recover from a four-run seventh inning by Cowlitz, losing their third straight game.

Pippins starter Cade Cushing was perfect through two innings, sitting down six batters in a row. In the third inning, Cushing ran into some trouble after issuing a leadoff walk to Cowlitz's Trent Wainfeld. The next batter, Sam Davidson, would reach on an error by Pipps center fielder Jaden St. Cyr. Wainfeld would score on an Matt Priest RBI single, and Davidson would score on a Tyler Nelson RBI single. Priest and Davidson would then score on double by Gavin Poffenroth.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the third, the Pippins got some two out magic thanks to back-to-back singles from Charlie Schebler and St. Cyr, and an RBI double by Brett Haggerty.

Cowlitz would respond in their next trip to the plate. Davidson would single with one out in the fourth, and then Priest would double. Both runners would score after an error by Pipps shortstop Kyler Bittner.

Now down 6-2, the Pippins would earn a leadoff walk from Neil Jansen. Cole Hansen would single in his second plate appearance with the Pipps. Preston Allen drove a ball to left field that scored Jansen from third. Now with two outs, Dillon Anderson singled ahead of a Charlie Schebler 2-RBI double.

Entering the fifth inning, Cowlitz's lead had been cut to 6-5. With one out, Spencer Kowalski picked up his first hit of the season and later scored on a Nicky Garritano RBI double.

For the third time, the Pippins responded in their half of the inning. Haggerty and Bittner would reach ahead of Max Senesac, who picked up an RBI single that scored Haggerty. The next batter, Hansen, picked up his second hit and first RBI on a single that scored Bittner. Senesac would also score in the fifth inning after Anderson reached on an error by Garritano to give the Pippins their first lead of the night.

Now in the bottom of the sixth, the Pippins tacked on an insurance run. St. Cyr reached on an error by Tyler Nelson, and would score on Senesac's second RBI single of the night.

The Pipps' 9-7 lead would not last long. Pippins reliever Jackson Burtis gave up five straight baserunners in the top of the seventh and set the table for Paxton Bigby to clear the bases on a three-RBI double.

Trailing 11-9, the Pippins needed two runs to extend the game in the bottom of the eighth. Yakima Valley would get one back after St. Cyr reached on a leadoff walk, setting up Jansen to drive him home on an RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Pippins only needed one run to tie the game. Facing Cowlitz reliver Kieran Markusen, Preston Allen reached on a leadoff walk. Anderson and the top of the Pippins order was next to hit with the tying run on base, but Anderson would line a ball to right field. Allen strayed too far off first base, and a strong throw from Wainfeld nabbed him for a double play. With the bases empty, Schebler popped up a ball to Cowlitz shortstop Tyler Nelson to end the game.

Yakima Valley falls to 3-5 on the season, and is now on a three-game losing streak. The series wraps up on Sunday at 5:05pm. Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game as part of the "Sunday Funday" activities. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets. Parking is free at Yakima County Stadium.







