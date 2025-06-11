Raptors Drop Pippins in Quick-Paced Contest

June 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins







RIDGEFIELD, Washington - In a game that took just two hours and 15 minutes to complete, the Ridgefield Raptors defeated the Yakima Valley Pippins 4-2. The Pippins hit two home runs, but that was where the offense cut off, only picking up one more hit the remainder of the game.

The Pippins got on the scoreboard in the second inning, trailing 1-0. Neil Jansen stepped to the plate with the bases empty and two outs. With a little help from the crosswind, Jansen muscled a ball to the opposite field over the right field fence for a solo home run, the third longball of the Pipps season.

The next inning still tied 1-1, the final man in the Pippins order, Kyler Bittner, stepped in following a Brett Haggerty strikeout and also took Raptors starter Landon Hood deep. Bittner's shot was just to the left of the batter's eye in center field, and gave the Pippins the lead, 2-1.

But the bats would run cold after that, as the third and final hit of the night for Yakima Valley would be a leadoff double in the fifth inning by Jansen. Following the double, Max Senesac flew out, Haggerty struck out, Bittner walked, and Dillon Anderson flew out to right field, stranding Jansen and Bittner, the only two Pippins left on the basepaths all night.

Ridgefield got their scoring started right away against Pipps starter Ty Pangborn in the bottom of the first inning. The Raptors immediately loaded the bases on walks by Taylor Takata and Christian Hoffman, and a single by Jackson Waller. Pangborn was able to strike out Noah Karliner, but Takata would score from third on a ground ball to Bittner off the bat of Richard Tejada. Pangborn would limit the damage in the first, striking out Colin Fisher to strand a pair of Raptors.

Following Yakima Valley's solo home runs, the Raptors would strike back and take the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Takata would single and come around to score on an RBI knock by Hoffman. Hoffman would then score following back-to-back singles by Karliner and Tejada. The Pipps were able to erase another threat though, turning a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

In the fourth inning, after getting two outs and giving up two more hits, Pangborn would exit and give way to Seth Mahler out of the Pippins bullpen. Mahler would immediately strike out Waller to end the threat in the fourth.

The Raptors would tack on an insurance run on the next batter. Still leading 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Hoffman hit a leadoff solo home run to extend the lead by two.

After that, Mahler was lights out. He would finish the game in relief of Pangborn, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing only three hits and one run, striking out four batters.

The Pippins offense would fall silent in the second half of the game. Yakima Valley's last baserunner came in the top of the sixth inning, when Gage Reeser was hit by a pitch by Hood. Later that inning, Hood would be replaced on the mound by Michael Hoefgen. With some assistance from his catcher, Collin Fisher, Hoefgen would catch Reeser stealing second base, before striking out Cole Hansen to end the inning.

Hoefgen would retire all ten batters he faced, the Pippins final eleven hitters being retired in order. Hoefgen struck out six, earning a save over 3.2 innings pitched.

The Pippins losing streak extends to five games. Yakima Valley will look to even the series against the Raptors on Wednesday night in front of hundreds of Ridgefield school district students, teachers, and administrators. First pitch will be at 6:35pm. The game can be heard on the Pippins Mixlr stream at www.pippinsbaseball.mixlr.com.







