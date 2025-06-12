Offense Sputters, Pippins Lose Second Consecutive Series

June 12, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







RIDGEFIELD, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins were only able to scratch one run across the plate, picking up seven hits during their 5-1 loss to the Ridgefield Raptors on Wednesday night. The Pippins would squander opportunities in every inning but the sixth, leaving 14 baserunners stranded on the basepaths.

The Pippins would enter the top of the sixth trailing 4-0. Max Senesac would lead off the inning with a single, followed by a double by Jaden St. Cyr. The next man to the plate, Kyler Bittner, would ground a ball to Raptors shortstop Taylor Takata, who elected to throw home to nab Senesac at the plate. With runners at first and second with two outs, designated hitter James Lawrence hit an RBI double past Ridgefield's third baseman, Dawson Downs, scoring St. Cyr.

The Raptors would get on the board in the first inning, the eighth time an opponent would score in their first frame of offense against the Pippins. Facing Pippins starter Trevor Kaiser, Jackson Waller reached on an error by Pipps shortstop Gage Reeser. Following a sacrifice bunt by Takata and a groundout by Christian Hoffman, Richard Tejeda would poke a single to the outfield to score Waller.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Raptors would send seven men to the plate to extend their lead. Takata, Hoffman, and Tejeda picked up three consecutive hits, setting the table for back-to-back sacrifice flies by Dawson Downs and Dylan Osborne to extend the Raptors lead to 4-0.

Kaiser would work a 1-2-3 fifth inning but would give way to Pearson Pollard from the Pipps bullpen for the sixth inning, trailing 4-1. Pollard would walk the first man he faced, Peter Hollabaugh. Evan Jaquez would sacrifice Hollabaugh into scoring position, and with two outs, Hoffman would hit an RBI single to add an insurance run, making the score 5-1.

The Pippins fall to 3-8 on the season, and their losing streak extends to six games. The Pipps will try to salvage the series against Ridgefield when they take the field at 6:35pm on Thursday.

Yakima Valley will return to The Orchard for a non-league weekend series against the Northwest Star Academy Nighthawks. The weekend will feature multiple promotional nights, including Scott T.'s Spooktacular Halloween in June on Friday the 13th, and a special 1:05pm first pitch on Sunday for Father's Day. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets.







West Coast League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.