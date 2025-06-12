AppleSox Fall to Kamloops in Extras

June 12, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Wenatchee drops a heartbreaker to Kamloops in extra innings 9-6 Wednesday night to even the series at 1-1.

The Applesox (7-4) received key contributions from newcomer Camden Bates (2-6, R), Henry Henkel (2-3, 2 RBI, R), and Cade Martinez (1-5, 2B, RBI) to score 6 runs. Wenatchee used 5 pitchers this evening. Combined, they gave up 10 walks with 12 strikeouts.

The 'Sox scored all 6 runs in the bottom of the 2nd when they sent 10 men to the dish. They failed to keep traffic on the base pads consistent, picking up just two hits the rest of the way.

Kamloops (7-4) had 12 men left on base tonight and had at least one baserunner in every inning, including the 10th.

After securing a 6-0 lead, the NorthPaws crossed 1 run in the 3rd, two in the 4th, another pair in the 8th, 1 more in the 9th to tie it, and 3 in the 10th.

Wenatchee will attempt to clinch their 4th series win in the rubber match against the NorthPaws Thursday evening. The 'Sox are tied for 2nd in the West Coast League North standings with Kamloops. Both teams trail the Bellingham Bells by a game.







