Hayes Grand Slam Powers Owls to Series Win

June 12, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Nanaimo NightOwls spoiled the school spirit day party, winning the rubber match against the Victoria HarbourCats 8-4.

The atmosphere at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park was buzzing with thousands of kids attending Mayfair Optometric's annual School Spirit Game. The final attendance number was 3584.

The home team got off to a quick start when Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC) hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. That was his fourth long-ball of the season and third in this series. The slugger is on a six-game hit streak and leads the team in RBIs with 12.

Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) made his third appearance of the season and was solid through three shutout innings. He ran into trouble to lead off the fourth, giving up a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases. Lance was given the opportunity to escape the jam but gave up a grand slam to Jacob Hayes, flipping the game on its head and giving the Owls a 4-3 lead.

Jack Finn (Illinois State) replaced Lance and got through the rest of the fourth inning unscathed. In the fifth, the NightOwls loaded the bases again and scored three runs on a walk and a pair of sacrifice flies. Finn struggled with his control in his second appearance in 2025, throwing 1-1/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits and walking two.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) completed 1-2/3 innings, giving up zero runs on one hit and striking out one. Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC) drove in his fifth run of the campaign with an RBI infield single in the eighth inning. The Cats threatened late, loading the bases, but could not capitalize.

Tristan Thomas (West Texas A&M), Shea Lake (West Texas A&M), and Marcus Janovsky (UBC) all pitched in relief in the latter stages of the game.

Cayden Munster (Fresno State) went three for four in his second game as a HarbourCat for his second straight multi-hit game.

