Clyne's Big Night Leads Cats to Blowout Win

June 12, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







NANAIMO, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats set season highs in hits and runs, beating the Nanaimo NightOwls 14-5, evening up the series.

For the second straight night, the Cats got on the board in the opening frame, this time through a Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) RBI infield single, making it 1-0. The NightOwls answered back right away in the bottom half when an Eli Watson double brought home two runs. The visitors then added a pair of their own in the top of the second to restore their one-run advantage. Owen Clyne (George Mason) hit an RBI single that was followed by a Jack Johnson (Baylor) sacrifice fly.

Robert Sanford (Paris JC) made his second start and third appearance of the season, going three innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out a pair.

The Cats added three more runs in the fourth inning, and it was the top of the order doing the damage once more. Clyne drove in two runs with a single and then came across to score on a Ross base hit.

In the fifth inning, Victoria tacked on five more runs to give them a resounding 11-2 lead. Clyne hit a two-run triple down the left field line, and Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC) drove in a pair with a single. Clyne finished the night with four hits, two walks, five RBIs, and five runs scored.

Shepherd hit his third home run of the season and second in this series with a seventh-inning two-run blast, increasing the lead to 13-2. The sophomore is on a five-game hit streak with 10 hits and nine RBIs.

Ben Hewitt (Ottawa) threw back-to-back one-two-three innings in the fourth and fifth before Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara) took over from there. He pitched 2-2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit, but struggled with his control, walking five. Jacob Thompson (Minot State) wrapped up the game with 1-1/3 shutout innings.

Cayden Munster (Fresno State) made his Cats debut and went two for five, including an RBI single in the ninth. His Fresno State teammate Jett Ruby was also in the lineup for the first time this season and walked twice and scored a run. Jacob Silva (TCU) made his second straight start behind the plate and went three for five and drew a walk.

The rubber match is tomorrow in Victoria at 11:00 AM. It is Mayfair Optometric's annual School Spirit Game. Thousands of students will be in attendance to provide an incredible atmosphere. In last year's game, the HarbourCats won on a walk-off single against the NightOwls.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.