AppleSox Rally Late in 9-4 Win in Nanaimo

June 7, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox used a late offensive surge to pull away from the Nanaimo NightOwls, earning a 9-4 win on Saturday night at Serauxman Stadium.

The AppleSox plated five runs over the final two innings to break open a close game, capitalizing on defensive miscues and timely hitting. Noah Gray Jr. led the way with a home run and two RBI, while Colby Holmdahl added a solo shot, a stolen base, and two runs scored.

Quincy Malbrough tripled and drove in a pair to help spark the AppleSox offense.

Wenatchee's pitching trio held firm despite allowing 10 hits. Starter Aiden Johnson struck out six over four innings. Gunnar Penzkover earned the win in relief, and Carson Boesel closed out the final two innings without surrendering a hit.

Defensively, Wenatchee committed just one error while turning in solid work behind the plate and in the field. Nanaimo, meanwhile, was hampered by four errors and nine men left on base.

Trent Zenk and Owen Wessel paced the NightOwls with multi-hit efforts, but the late rally by Wenatchee proved too much to overcome. Jaedeyn Edwards was charged with the loss for Nanaimo after giving up five runs in the final two frames.

With the win, Wenatchee improves to 5-3 on the season, while Nanaimo drops to 4-4.

