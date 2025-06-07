Early Offense Earns Cowlitz First Win of Season, Pippins Fall 8-2

June 7, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - For the second straight night, the Yakima Valley Pippins let a game get away from them early, as the Cowlitz Black Bears picked up their first West Coast League win this season 8-2 on Friday night.

On the first pitch of the game by Pippins starter Ian Mowad, Matt Priest popped a bunt up to Pippins third baseman Charlie Schebler, but Schebler was unable to handle it, committing the first of three Yakima Valley errors. Priest would later come around to score on an RBI single by Josh Hanson.

In the top of the second inning, Cowlitz would cash in a Sam Davidson leadoff hit by pitch on a sacrifice fly by Paxton Bigby, and a Nicky Garritano single later in the inning to make the score 3-0.

The scoring didn't stop there, as the Black Bears tacked on their third straight leadoff runner. Hanson was plunked by Mowad and would score on a ball put in play by Priest.

Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Pippins came alive for their first run. With two outs, Dillon Anderson would hit a triple that hugged the first base bag and trickled all the way into the Cowlitz bullpen. He would score on an RBI single by the next batter, Schebler, to make the score 4-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Mowad was replaced by Aaden Anderson on the mound. After the second error of the game by Schebler, Priest reached on a fielders choice that threw out Garritano at second base. Priest would then circle the bases and score thanks to a two out RBI single by Cowlitz catcher Jose Carmona Jr.

After a scoreless top of the seventh inning, Connor Schlect was the next man out of the bullpen for the Pippins in the eighth. The Yakima native allowed three walks to the first four hitters he faced, and all three would score. Schlect would balk in Bigby from third base, and then a single by Davidson ensured the next two runners would score.

Now trailing 8-1, the Pippins offense tried to spark a rally. A leadoff walk to Jaden St. Cyr and a stolen base would set the table to Neil Jansen to poke a double into left field to score the Pipps second run of the game. Jansen finished the night with two hits in his four at bats.

Branson Rozier, another Yakima native, pitched the top of the ninth, only allowing a two out walk sandwiched between three flyouts to St. Cyr in center. In the bottom of the inning, the Pippins 8, 9, and 1 hitters went quietly in order.

Cowlitz improves to 1-3 on the season while Yakima Valley drops to 3-4. The Pippins six-game homestand continues with game two between the Black Bears and the Pippins on Saturday at 6:35pm.







