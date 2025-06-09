Late Innings Offense Produces a Cowlitz Sweep

June 9, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - For the second straight night, a big inning by the Cowlitz Black Bears provided for a heartbreaking night for the Pippins at The Orchard. The Pipps were swept for the first time this season and lost their fourth straight game at home.

The big inning for Cowlitz was the eighth, as they sent eight batters to the plate. Facing new Pippins arm Ian Fisher trailing 3-0, the Black Bears immediately got two runners aboard on a Jose Carmona Jr. walk and a Gavin Poffenroth single, one of his four hits on the night. Trent Wainfeld would ground a ball to Charlie Schebler at third, scoring Carmona Jr. Sam Davidson would bat next, and reach on an error by Pippins shortstop Kyler Bittner.

Fisher would be relieved by Pearson Pollard, who allowed the second run of the inning, Poffenroth, to score on a sacrifice bunt by Cade Wynn. Then with two outs, Cowlitz pinch-hitter Nicky Garritano earned a single to score Davidson to tie the game. All three inherited runners scored, but the Black Bears were not done. Tyler Nelson would stroll to the plate next and smack a double to score Garritano and take the lead.

It was a very quick game up until the sixth inning. Both teams were able to get runners on base, but neither team could score. That was until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Pippins broke through for three runs off Cowlitz arm Trig Berens.

Gage Reeser led off the inning with a walk, followed up by back-to-back singles by Cole Hansen and Ethan Buckley to load the bases. The top of the order followed for Yakima Valley, and Dillon Anderson struck a ball to deep right field to score Reeser from third on a sacrifice fly. Schebler would bat next and drive home Hansen with an RBI-single, the third hit of the inning. Ethan Buckley would also cross the plate, to make it 3-0 Yakima Valley entering the eighth inning.

For the Pippins, starter Jordan Rodarte worked two scoreless innings and gave up only two hits. He would be replaced by Colton LaFave, who sparkled over five innings of work, allowing three hits, no runs, and striking out three, while stranding eight Black Bears on the basepaths. Fisher would give up three runs, and Pollard would take the loss for allowing the fourth run to score.

The Pipps will look to rebound when they hit the road Tuesday for the first of three games against the Ridgefield Raptors. First pitch from the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreational Complex will be at 6:35pm, and can be heard on the Pippins' Mixlr stream.







