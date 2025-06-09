Aryze and Bishop's Family Cycles Come Together for HarbourCats' First-Ever Bike to the Game Day

VICTORIA, B.C. - Join us for BIKE TO THE GAME DAY- Presented by Aryze Developments & Bishop's Family Cycles.

Victoria's cycling culture is taking centre field as two local businesses- Aryze Developments and Bishop's Family Cycles- team up to present Victoria HarbourCats' first-ever Bike to the Game Day, happening Tuesday, June 17 at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. Gates open at 5:30 PM, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM as the HarbourCats face off against island rivals, the Nanaimo NightOwls.

"We're incredibly fortunate to live in a city where you can safely cycle from just about any neighbourhood along all-ages-and-abilities routes that connect right to the stadium gates," says Luke Mari, Principal at Aryze Developments. "Victoria's cycling infrastructure isn't just progressive- it's practical- and it's something worth celebrating."

Fans who arrive by bike will benefit from additional secure bike parking inside the stadium concourse, making it easier than ever to leave the car at home. Attendees will also have the chance to test-ride a selection of e-bikes and cargo bikes from Bishop's Family Cycles and speak with their knowledgeable staff to explore family-friendly cycling solutions.

"The location of Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP is ideal for encouraging more active transportation and in particular getting to our games that way," said Adrian Somers, VP of Operations and Business for the HarbourCats. "Our park is right on the corner of two key bike corridors- Vancouver Street, and Caledonia Avenue- and there are always safe places to lock bikes for those who cycle to our games. The City of Victoria continues to add more bike lock options, and we're excited to work with Aryze and Bishop's Family Cycles to steer that message home."

Located at 730 Pandora- Bishop's Family Cycles is a family owned, Victoria run business based on community, family and green-energy alternatives. Named after their own son Bishop- owners Rob and Liz are passionate about encouraging families and young cyclists to get riding!

Aryze Developments, a long-time advocate for urbanism and sustainable infrastructure, brought forward this partnership as a natural extension of their mission in city-building for the better. As a newly certified BCorporation, Aryze is committed to rigorous standards in balancing profit and purpose as an organization.

Tickets for Bike to the Game Day are available now HERE. You can also purchase tickets in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, lock up safely, and explore the concourse festivities before the game begins.

