Historic Night for AppleSox in 21-9 Win Over Port Angeles

June 14, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The AppleSox gathered 25 hits and 35 total bases to set records for the most in franchise history in a 21-9 walloping of the Port Angeles Lefties.

Mitch Haythorn (1-2) earned the win going 6 innings with 9 strikeouts.

Trysten Mooney went 4-5 with three RBI. Brady Bean collected his first home run in a 2-4 effort and scored twice. Jack Barker went 4-6 with 2 2Bs and 3 RBI.

Bean got the offense rolling in the 1st with a solo homer the other way, while Barker hit his 1st double to make it 2-0. The AppleSox (9-4) scored another two in the second on an RBI single by Colby HolmDahl in the second and a ground ball by Kyle Ponaniban to make it 4-0. Another run scored in the 3rd on an RBI single by Mooney.

Wenatchee rallied for 5 runs in the 5th, and 10 runs in the 6th where the 'Sox walked 6 times.

The AppleSox are now tied for 1st with the Bellingham Bells in the West Coast League North Standings. They'll try for their 5th straight series win Saturday evening.







