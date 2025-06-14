Cats Blow Away Bells in Series Opener

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats bounce back in a big way, snapping the division-leading Bellingham Bells' five-game winning streak, winning 12-1 to open the weekend series.

The Cats got on the board in the first inning for the fifth straight game when Jacob Silva (TCU) hit a deep fly ball to right field with the bases loaded that went in and out of Gavin Long's glove. The error allowed two runs to score. Cayden Munster (Fresno State) followed that up with a sacrifice fly, giving the home team a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.

No more runs were scored until the fourth inning, when the Bells' pitching lost control and the Cats took advantage. Three walks and one hit by pitch gave the Cats plenty of opportunity to drive in runs, and they did just that, scoring five in the inning, giving them a resounding 8-0 lead.

Thomas Bridges has walked just one batter in 11 innings of work this season.

Jake Butler (George Mason) debuted and had his first hit in that big inning, an RBI single.

WCL STANDINGS

Thomas Bridges (TCU) made his third start of the season and picked up where he left off. The right-hander threw four shutout innings, giving up three hits and one walk, while striking out a season high five batters. Bridges has yet to give up a run this season in 11 innings pitched.

Carson Burks (Hill College) took over in the fifth and threw three innings, giving up one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Victoria added to their lead in the fifth inning through an Owen Clyne bases-loaded walk, his second RBI of the evening, and Xander McAfee scoring on a wild pitch, making it 10-0.

The Bells broke the shutout with a Brock Sell sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Xander "Boogie" McAfee (Texas Arlington) hit an RBI single in the eighth, which was followed by a Jacob Doyle (Nevada) sacrifice fly to make it 12-1, Victoria.

Cayden Munster has six hits in his first three games as a HarbourCat (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) closed out the game, pitching two scoreless innings, striking out three batters.

The HarbourCats had nine hits and drew eight walks Friday night. Victoria is now 7-6 on the season, gaining ground on Bellingham, who fall to 9-4.

Game Two of the series is tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Logan Rumberg (George Mason) is projected to make his HarbourCats debut as the starting pitcher.

