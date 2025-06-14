Pippins Plate 14 in Victory over Northwest Star

YAKIMA, Washington - Two four-run innings helped propel the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 14-5 non-league victory over the Northwest Star Academy Nighthawks on Friday night. The Pippins got contributions from nearly every part of the lineup, but the night was highlighted by Brett Haggerty's 3-for-5 performance, including his first home run in a Pipps uniform.

The Pippins sent 10 men to the plate in the first inning against Northwest Star's Emerson Dennis. Neil Jansen, Cole Hansen, and Max Senesac would all reach without picking up a hit. The next batter, Pippins' newcomer Jared Stevenson, would take an early fastball to the outfield for an RBI single, getting Yakima Valley on the board. Haggerty would bat next with the bases loaded and scream a double 95 miles an hour off the bat to the wall to clear the bases, putting the Pipps in front by four.

The second four-run frame for Yakima Valley came in the fifth. Dennis, still in the game after allowing five runs in the first four innings, would allow four consecutive Pippins to reach, with Preston Allen picking up an RBI single to score Haggerty. Jake Porter would score on a sacrifice fly by Jansen, Allen would steal home as Charlie Schebler stole second base, and Langan Naylor would be brought in on a sacrifice bunt by Hansen to make the score 9-1 Pippins.

The offense received boosts in the third, sixth, and seventh innings, with the highlight hit coming after the stretch, traveling 367 feet over the left field wall off the bat of Haggerty. His two-run home run came off the lumber at 99 miles per hour and added RBIs number four and five to Haggerty's total for the game. The home run made the score 13-1 Yakima Valley.

Pippins pitching was on point, only allowing two runs through the first eight innings. Starter Ian Fisher worked four innings, only allowing one run on four hits, striking out five. Jackson Burtis worked two scoreless innings in relief, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Pippins' newcomer Austin Murphy would also work two innings, allowing one run on two hits, and picking up three strikeouts.

Evan Ellis entered the ninth inning with a 14-2 advantage. He would have some trouble navigating the Nighthawks lineup, allowing a leadoff walk to Kellen Desbians, plunking Morrie Solam, and walking JR Starr. All three runners would score thanks to an RBI groundout by Branson Castleberry, and two more hit batters. Ellis would eventually close the door on the game, getting Trey Williams to pop out to Naylor at shortstop for the final out.

The Pippins are now 2-0 in non-league contests and will continue their three-game series against the Nighthawks on Saturday. First pitch will be at 6:35pm at Yakima County Stadium. Tickets for Surprise Saturday and Sunday's special 1:05pm Father's Day afternoon game are available at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only ticketing link for the Yakima Valley Pippins.







