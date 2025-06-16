Hogan and Schleichardt receive honors

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, Monday.

The honorees are Portland Pickles outfielder Josh Schleichardt (Vanguard) and Kelowna Falcons right-hander Joel Hogan (East Central).

Schleichardt belted five home runs and collected 15 RBI to lead the Pickles to a 5-1 record. He had three multi-hit games and batted .370. Schleichardt slugged .963 and scored 12 runs.

Hogan turned in a complete game effort in a 2-1 win over Nanaimo, June 14. He recorded 13 outs on the ground and retired the last 10 men he faced in becoming the first WCL hurler to go the distance this season.







