Applesox Shut Out Port Angeles

June 15, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee Applesox took a 3-0 win against the Port Angeles Lefties tonight at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Alec Johnson earned the win tonight, pitching 5 scoreless innings while giving up 4 hits, 1 walk, and earning 5 strikeouts. In the 2nd, Colby Holmdahl got the offense going with a 2-run single, and Henry Henkle closed the scoring on the night with an RBI groundout.

Alec Ammerman came in for relief and earned the save for the 'Sox. Ammerman pitched 4 scoreless innings, only giving up 3 hits and earning 1 strikeout.

Port Angeles left 9 men on base with 7 hits. Ammerman sent down the last 7 hitters he saw to close out the game with the win.

The Applesox are tied for first with the Bellingham Bells both at 10-4.

Wenatchee looks for the series sweep tomorrow on Bark in the Park night presented by Firehouse Petshop.







West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.