Applesox Shut Out Port Angeles
June 15, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Wenatchee Applesox took a 3-0 win against the Port Angeles Lefties tonight at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Alec Johnson earned the win tonight, pitching 5 scoreless innings while giving up 4 hits, 1 walk, and earning 5 strikeouts. In the 2nd, Colby Holmdahl got the offense going with a 2-run single, and Henry Henkle closed the scoring on the night with an RBI groundout.
Alec Ammerman came in for relief and earned the save for the 'Sox. Ammerman pitched 4 scoreless innings, only giving up 3 hits and earning 1 strikeout.
Port Angeles left 9 men on base with 7 hits. Ammerman sent down the last 7 hitters he saw to close out the game with the win.
The Applesox are tied for first with the Bellingham Bells both at 10-4.
Wenatchee looks for the series sweep tomorrow on Bark in the Park night presented by Firehouse Petshop.
West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2025
