Bells Even up Series with Huge Win

June 15, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Bellingham Bells' Isaiah Afework at bat

(, Credit: Raphael Oliveira) Bellingham Bells' Isaiah Afework at bat(, Credit: Raphael Oliveira)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Bellingham Bells returned the favour Saturday night with an emphatic 14-3 against the Victoria HarbourCats, after the Cats' blowout win Friday night.

For the sixth game in a row, the Cats got off to a quick start, scoring in the first inning. Jacob Silva (TCU) drove in two runs with a single down the left field line to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

The lead didn't last very long as the Bells put up five runs in the top of the second, including an Andrew Lamb grand slam, to give them a 5-2 lead.

Logan Rumberg (George Mason) made his HarbourCats debut on the mound and pitched two innings. He gave up five unearned runs, due to a two-out error before the grand slam, walked three batters, and struck out three. He showed flashes of what he can do with his fastball reaching 95 MPH in the early going, but lost velocity and control as the game progressed.

The runs kept coming for the visitors, and it was Lamb again at the heart of it. The left fielder hit his second home run of the game, this time a three-run shot, to give the Bells a 9-2 advantage in the fourth inning. Lamb finished the game with three hits, two walks, and eight RBIs.

One bright spot in the game for Victoria was their switch-hitting catcher Silva, who hit his first home run of the season in the fifth, a solo shot. On the defensive side, the freshman was also impressive, picking off two runners. In 23 plate appearances this season, he leads the team with a .565 on-base percentage.

Bellingham had 16 hits on the night and continued to tack on runs late in the game, scoring a pair in the fifth and seventh, and one more in the eighth.

WCL STANDINGS

Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) pitched two innings, giving up four runs on six hits. Nolan Bushko (ETBU) walked five batters over two innings of work, giving up two runs. Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) also pitched two innings, giving up three runs on six hits. Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett) made his second appearance of the campaign and threw a three-up-three-down ninth inning.

Owen Clyne (George Mason) went three for three, Jack Johnson (Baylor) had a pair of hits, and Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC) increased his hit streak to eight games with a third-inning single.

The rubber match is at 1:05 PM tomorrow for our Father's Day matinee and the second Family Fun Sunday of the season. Buy tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story







West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.