Cats Shut out Owls in Series Opener

June 18, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats came to play Tuesday night, shutting out the visiting Nanaimo NightOwls 9-0.

The scoring started early courtesy of a pair of bases-loaded walks in the first inning. Nanaimo starter Brady Pavlovsky walked five batters in the opening frame and seven in total. He lasted 1-2/3 innings, giving up two runs.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) made his first appearance for the Cats, starting the game and produced an outing his new team desperately needed. The freshman threw four shutout innings, giving up four hits while striking out four.

Jacob Doyle (Nevada) led off the bottom of the fourth with a 380-foot home run over the left field wall to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC) extended his hit streak to 10 games with an RBI single. Cayden Munster (Fresno State) followed that up with a bases-clearing double to the gap, increasing the Cats' lead to 7-0. Xander "Boogie" McAfee (Texas Arlington) drove in an eighth run to end the frame with a single.

Shepherd drove in his team-leading 14th RBI with a fifth-inning single, making it 9-0.

Logan Saloman (Nevada) made his debut out of the bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out a pair. Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) pitched the final three innings, giving up zero runs on zero hits while striking out two. Tonight, the three HarbourCat pitchers combined to walk zero batters.

