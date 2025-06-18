AppleSox Fall to Dub Sea

June 18, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Mason Swan tossed a scoreless inning, while Owen Luchies pitched two scoreless. Braiden Boyd joined the party with a scoreless frame of his own. Trevor Young punched out the side in order in the top of the 8th.

Christian Garcia surrendered the loss giving up three runs on four hits with a walk.

Dub Sea's Matt Churchill drove a ball over the right field wall in the 1st inning to give Dub Sea a 3-0 lead.

The Fish Sticks added on in the 2nd with an RBI double by Michael Aikawa.

Wenatchee got on the board in the 4th when Kyle Ponganiban took home on a stolen base by Jake Sanko. Kanoa Morisaki scored in the 5th on a Ponganiban single to make it a 4-2 game.

Ponganiban brought home Camden Bates in the 7th to make it a one-run game.

Dub Sea rebounded with a run in the top of the 9th to add some cushion and give them a 5-3 lead.

With a Bellingham loss this evening, the AppleSox are tied for 1st in the West Coast League North standings. Wenatchee has the day off Thursday before a six-game road trip with three games in Edmonton and three more in Bellingham.







West Coast League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.