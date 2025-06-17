AppleSox Fry Fish Sticks

June 17, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
The Wenatchee Applesox took a 5-1 win against the Dub Sea Fish Sticks tonight at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Luke Sterkel earned the win tonight, pitching 5 innings while giving up 3 hits, 1 walk, and earning 4 strikeouts. Camden Bates went 2-5 with an RBI single to open the scoring on the night. Reese Vasser also played well going 2-4 with an RBI single to finish the night's scoring.

Easton Brooks came in for relief for Wenatchee throwing 3 no-hit and scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Aidan Gonzalez finished the 9th inning sending down all 3 batters with 1 strikeout.

The Fish Sticks utilized 4 pitchers tonight in the loss. Dub Sea finished the night with 2 errors, 6 hits, and 5 men left on base.

The Applesox are still in second place with a 11-4 record. The Bellingham Bells at 12-4 are .5 a game above the 'Sox.

Wenatchee looks to finish the series with a sweep tomorrow night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.



