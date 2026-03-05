AppleSox Reveal First Three Members of 2026 Roster

Published on March 5, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

The AppleSox organization announced on Thursday the addition of three players to the 2026 roster. Joe Schuyleman, Luke Sterkel, and Alec Johnson return to the AppleSox after appearing on the 2025 season's roster. The three, all familiar with Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, are all former or current Wenatchee Valley College student athletes.

Schuyleman returns to his hometown after punching out 11 batters in 11.1 innings over seven relief outings. Last summer, he signed with the AppleSox on a 10-day contract, but returned later in the season to increase their bullpen depth. In his first game back, Schuyleman earned a win in non-league play against the Redmond Dudes on July 3rd.

The Wenatchee native had 11 appearances on the mound, six of which were starts as a freshman at Wenatchee Valley. He had a 4-2 record with 35 strikeouts over 51.1 innings pitched. Schuyleman recorded a 2.07 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 10 outings as a senior at Wenatchee High School in 2024.

Sterkel made just four appearances on the mound last season but impressed, recording a 2.77 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 13 innings. He started three games, highlighted by his best outing on June 17, when he earned the win against Dub Sea after tossing five innings, striking out four, and allowing just one run on three hits.

The Ellensburg native is also entering his sophomore season at Wenatchee Valley and is looking to build off a successful freshman campaign. Last spring, Sterkel punched out 44 batters and recorded a 3.75 ERA over 48 innings in 12 appearances (eight starts). As a senior at Ellensburg High School, he posted an impressive 1.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts in five games in 2024.

Johnson returns for his second season with the AppleSox after pitching lights out last summer. He recorded a 1.35 ERA with 22 strikeouts and only four walks over 20 innings in five games. Johnson went 2-0 on the season, recording five scoreless innings in each outing.

The Enumclaw native is a sophomore at Loyola Marymount after transferring from Wenatchee Valley. He earned NWAC East Region First Team honors after posting a 1.53 ERA with 70 punchouts and 18 walks in 11 games (all starts) in 2025. In 2024, Johnson earned First Team All-State Pitcher and recorded an 8-0 record with a 0.22 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 11 games as a senior at Enumclaw High School.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







