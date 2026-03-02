AppleSox Reveal First Three Members of 2026 Roster

The AppleSox organization announced on Monday the addition of the first three players to the 2026 roster. Kanoa Morisaki, Joe Thornton, and Drew Welk will join this summer's team. All of them are returning players; Morisaki and Thornton come back to Wenatchee after appearing on last summer's roster, while Welk returns after an appearance in the 2024 season.

Morisaki will once again lend his versatile skillset to the AppleSox in 2026. A key playmaker in his two previous seasons in Wenatchee, Morisaki has filled in wherever needed: in the infield, behind the plate, and on the mound. After sharing time between shortstop and catcher in the 2024 season, Morisaki returned to the 'Sox in 2025 as their main man behind the plate. The switch-hitter went on to make 23 starts at catcher and four relief appearances on the mound, where he posted a 2-0 record with a 0.75 ERA and 13 punchouts.

The Honolulu native was solid at the plate as well, batting .225 with 18 hits and seven RBI. Morisaki is a junior at Cal State Bakersfield, where he splits time between catching and pitching. He finished the season with a 3.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 20 innings in one start and 13 relief appearances.

Thornton showed impressive swing-and-miss stuff in 2025, punching out 17 batters in 20.1 innings over nine outings. Despite battling a shoulder injury at the beginning of the season, he went on to have one of the lowest ERAs on the team (1.77) and led the team in saves (3). Thornton was one of Wenatchee's most reliable relievers, not allowing any runs in six different outings. His success over the season did not go unnoticed, as he was named an All-Star for the 2025 season.

The Tonasket native also shone as a two-way player, hitting .400 through ten at-bats and drawing three walks. He is in his first season at Gonzaga after spending two seasons at Spokane Falls. Thornton transferred after slashing .341/.416/.408 with 10 extra-base hits in 49 games last spring. On the mound, he was just as impressive, finishing the season with a 2.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 11 appearances.

Welk appeared just once in non-league action in 2024, but he made it count on June 3, earning a win over the Redmond Dudes by throwing five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out five.

The Gig Harbor native is a junior at Saint Louis after transferring from Bellevue College. Welk looks to build on a strong sophomore year, during which he posted a 1.63 ERA with 42 strikeouts and earned two saves in 27.2 innings. As a freshman, Welk appeared in 10 games and tossed 15.2 innings with 18 punchouts and a 3.45 ERA.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







