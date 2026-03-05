AppleSox Add Three Returners from Knights

Published on March 5, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The AppleSox organization announced on Thursday the addition of three players to the 2026 roster. Joe Schuyleman, Luke Sterkel, and Alec Johnson return to the AppleSox after appearing on the 2025 season's roster. The three, all familiar with Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, are all former or current Wenatchee Valley College student athletes. Read more: https://www.applesox.com/news/2026/3/2/applesox-add-three-returners-from-knights

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.

Olivia Winters Media Coordinator AppleSox Media Wenatchee AppleSox Baseball Club "Celebrating Summer... One Inning At A Time!"

The AppleSox organization announced on Thursday the addition of three players to the 2026 roster. Joe Schuyleman, Luke Sterkel, and Alec Johnson return to the AppleSox after appearing on the 2025 season's roster. The three, all familiar with Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium, are all former or current Wenatchee Valley College student athletes. Read more: https://www.applesox.com/news/2026/3/2/applesox-add-three-returners-from-knights

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.