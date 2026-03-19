AppleSox Snag Three Young Pitchers from Everett

Published on March 19, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







For the 2026 season, Wenatchee is adding three young arms to their bullpen, all three from Everett Community College. Dylan Dyer, Basil Hendrix and Hiroshi Johnson will be spending their upcoming summer with the Sox.

With two being sophomores and one being a freshman, none of the incoming AppleSox have played summer league baseball in their careers. But, before they get their Wenatchee welcome, they still have a full season of JUCO baseball to play in Everett.

So, let's take a look at who these new bullpen arms are...

Dylan Dyer - Sophomore - RHP

Although he has one year under his belt, Dyer's freshman campaign does not paint the clearest picture. In just seven appearances and 8 1/3 innings pitched Dyer was barely utilized last season by the Trojans.

In that small sample size, the Seattle native gave up seven hits, seven walks and five earned runs. That spiked his ERA to 5.40 and had his WHIP settle at 1.68.

However, there is only so much to take away from just eight innings of work. Plus, no stats are available for Dyer's senior season with Nathan Hale high school in Seattle. This all places a huge question mark on the right-hander's capabilities on the mound.

What can be taken away from his senior year is that Dyer and Nathan Hale high school clinched a postseason spot in the 2A State Playoffs. However, they were quickly chased out of the tournament after losing 6-2 to Archbishop Murphy in round one.

Now in his sophomore year, Dyer could make a few more cameos in Everett as he gets ready for his summer stint in Wenatchee. Sox fans should keep a close eye on the 6-foot-2 sophomore to see just how productive he is with the Trojans in 2026.

Basil Hendrix - Sophomore - LHP

While Dyer made all seven of his appearances in relief, Hendrix started all 13 of his games on the mound. With 68 innings of work on his resume, Hendrix averaged about five innings per start.

Although he averaged only five, he managed to pitch over six innings in six separate games. One of those was a complete game against Edmonds Community College where he spun nine innings of one-run baseball off only five hits.

He also struck out 76 batters in those 13 starts while only walking 23 and allowing 53 hits. This efficiency made him a deadly starting arm for the Trojans in Everett.

The Woodinville native will start his sophomore year with the Trojans, but has set a high bar for himself after his freshman showing. When he joins the Sox in the summer, he could be a solid starting arm that can carry Wenatchee deep into games. Or, Hendrix could be a lethal relief man to bridge the gap to the AppleSox's closers.

Regardless of his upcoming role, Hendrix has a full spring to develop in Everett before he heads east to take the mound in the summer.

Hiroshi Johnson - Freshman - RHP

Fresh out of Redmond high school, both the Trojans and AppleSox are adding a bullpen arm with serious potential. The incoming freshman anchored the Mustang bullpen in Redmond last year, making eight appearances (all in relief).

Through 33 2/3 innings pitched, Johnson struck out 30, walked 11, gave up 31 hits but only allowed eight runs. This rang up his ERA to an impressive 1.66 after his senior season.

What's more impressive is that he gave up no doubles, triples or home runs while having a 0.216 batting average against him. His ability to limit quality contact and hold offenses to low danger opportunities shows why Johnson started all four years on varsity for the Mustangs.

His velocity does not necessarily jump off the page, clocking in at 81-84 miles per hour. However, the 30 strikeouts and lack of power contact show that his secondary pitches are crafty enough to get the job done.

With his college career just beginning, it will be interesting to see if the velocity climbs and how exactly Johnson develops in Everett. Nonetheless, he could prove to be a beneficial bridge arm for both Everett and Wenatchee.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from March 19, 2026

AppleSox Snag Three Young Pitchers from Everett - Wenatchee AppleSox

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