A Future Nighthawk and Current Triton Land in Wenatchee this Summer

Published on May 23, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







A future Nighthawk and current Triton land in Wenatchee this summer

One is returning to the bullpen at UC San Diego, and the other is entering his fourth year in JUCO. Josh Sterba and Harry Peltzman are both coming to Wenatchee this summer, and each is dipping back into the waters of college ball.

Whether it's a starter from Whidbey Island transferring to his third school, or a Californian who ran into a roadblock out of the pen, both arms will have prime opportunities to develop in the valley.

So, who is this righty and lefty duo pulling into Wenatchee this summer...

Josh Sterba - RHP - Junior

After an explosive start to his career in Spokane Falls, Sterba has hit a snag in his college path that now has him heading for Northwest Nazarene next year.

The 6-foot-4 righty from Langley committed to the Squatches out of high school but rode the bench his first year. Then, in year two, he showed exactly what he was capable of.

He made 12 starts in his second year in Spokane, tossing 76 2/3 innings, allowing only 22 runs, 14 walks, and 43 strikeouts. This gave him a 2.58 ERA in his first full season of JUCO.

After that, Sterba decided to take his talents down south to play with Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Oklahoma this season. In just one season with the Evangels, Sterba made only one start, and it did not go as planned.

In just 2/3 of an inning, he allowed five runs via three hits, two home runs, one walk, and managed two strikeouts. This jumped his ERA to 27.00 and was the last time he would take the mound in Oklahoma.

That was back on Jan. 22 of this year, making it four whole months since Sterba has seen action. Now he is heading back north to play with the Nighthawks in Idaho for 2027.

But, before he gets to Nampa, he will be spending his summer in Wenatchee getting back into starting shape with the AppleSox. After showing serious signs of potential in Spokane, he may be primed for a bounce-back summer in the valley.

Harry Pelzman - LHP - Sophomore

Complimenting Sterba from the left side is 6-foot-3 sophomore Pelzman. Similar to Sterba, Pelzman got out to a great start when he committed to UC San Diego, but he has hit a snag this season.

The Redwood City native was the No. 18 lefty prospect in California back in 2024, and in his first season with the Tritons, he was tested.

He made eight relief cameos last season, averaging less than an inning per stint. With 12 runs allowed on seven hits, 10 walks, and three strikeouts, he finished the year with a 17.00 ERA. Six of those 12 earned runs came in one outing against Long Beach, making Pelzman a clutch arm out of the pen, aside from one outing.

Now into his sophomore year, Pelzman's season has been short to say the least. He made only two outings this year, his last being on March 25 against the University of Oregon. In those two relief outings, Pelzman allowed five earned runs, all coming in just 1.0 inning of work. He also allowed four hits, three walks, and just one strikeout.

With no summer seasons on his portfolio, Peltzman has just 10 games of college ball to call his own. Before he heads back to the Tritons next year, he is going to want to eat up some innings in Wenatchee to grow his experience.

With Sterba starting from the right side and Peltzman taking over from the left, the 'Sox are acquiring two arms that may complement each other well as they each work their way back into the water.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

A Future Nighthawk and Current Triton Land in Wenatchee this Summer - Wenatchee AppleSox

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