Two Huskies Joining Wenatchee this Year

Published on May 21, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Both Washington natives are playing for the Huskies next year. Ethan Mar and Noah Sorensen are both coming to Wenatchee this summer, and both will be future teammates at the University of Washington next season.

While one is a JUCO freshman who nailed his audition for the Dawgs, the other is a returning Husky who has been collecting dust in the UW bullpen. However, both bring their own potential to the valley that may prove exciting to watch.

So, who are these soon-to-be teammates in the valley and in Seattle...

Ethan Mar - 1B - Freshman

In just his first year of JUCO, Mar has won himself a D1 spot. Next spring, he will make the 30-minute drive north to join the Huskies in Seattle.

Of course, you see his production this year with Tacoma Community College, and you see why. In his first 37 games of college baseball, Mar has set himself apart from the crowd.

A 0.333 average, 1.007 OPS, 30 RBIs, 10 doubles, and six home runs tell you everything you need to know about the power-hitting right-hander. On top of the bat tool, Mar has a tight glove in the field, committing only three errors last year and posting a 0.990 fielding percentage.

As a first baseman, you would not expect Mar to be quick by any means. But he proves that stereotype wrong, snatching 11 bags this year and only getting caught once.

Looking at his high school numbers, you understand why he's as good as he is. The kid from Gig-Harbor High School smoked the ball in his varsity days, specifically in his senior year.

In his last year of high school ball, he batted 0.467, posted a 1.231 OPS, 21 RBIs, 21 hits, four doubles, and two triples. In the field, he was near perfect, recording only two errors and posting a career 0.987 fielding percentage.

After dominating in high school and JUCO, the question is, can he do it at the D1 level? The AppleSox will be a perfect place to test that question and see how Mar fares against a mix of higher-level pitching.

But, if his development in Tacoma tells us anything, he should be a powerful young bat rounding out the corner infield in Wenatchee.

Noah Sorensen - RHP - Redshirt Freshman

Despite wrapping up his second year at UW, Sorensen has yet to toss a single inning of college ball. In his two years at the D1 level, the Dawgs have not let him touch the mound in any capacity.

On top of that, the Poulsbo native has not played any seasons of summer league baseball. This means that Wenatchee may be the first time UW fans see Sorensen in action in his career.

Prior to the Huskies, the 6-foot-2 righty was the No. 2-ranked right-hander in Washington and the No. 5 overall player in the state. He did that at North Kitsap High School, where he was an All-State selection and was named All-League MVP.

Sorensen and the Vikings made the 2A state playoffs numerous times throughout his tenure, but did not go very far in any of their runs.

To add more mystery to the mix, Sorensen has only a single season of stats from his high school days, capturing just his junior year on the mound. In that single season, he apparently made just one relief appearance and finished with a 3.50 ERA via one earned run.

With not a single pitch thrown in college and no solid stats available from his high school career, Sorensen is a huge question mark. How he will be used, how well he fares, and how effective he will be against college bats is still up in the air.

But, there is no better place to figure it all out than in Wenatchee.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

Two Huskies Joining Wenatchee this Year - Wenatchee AppleSox

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