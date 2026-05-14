Wenatchee Welcomes Two Washingtonians Back to the Valley

Published on May 14, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







After years away, both these Washington pitchers are finally reuniting with the team that they started their college journeys with. Braiden Boyd and Felix Schlede each played with Wenatchee fresh out of high school, and now their paths have brought them back to the valley in 2026.

Whether it's a powerful lefty who found his home at the JUCO level, or a towering righty who made huge strides with the 'Sox, Wenatchee is welcoming back two high-tier arms with potential to grow in the WCL.

So, who are these familiar friends coming back to the 'Sox...

Braiden Boyd - LHP - Redshirt sophomore

When Boyd broke into college baseball back in 2024, it was with the AppleSox. The 6-foot-5 lefty committed to Washington State University out of high school, but decided to cut his teeth with Wenatchee before he got to Pullman.

In that 2024 summer season, Boyd got 13 total appearances and pitched 33 2/3 innings. He was essentially thrown into the deep end, and he did his best to stay above water.

He finished the summer with a 7.22 ERA, 27 earned runs, 17 walks, and struck out 21 batters. With that being his first taste of college baseball, Boyd definitely got punched in the mouth.

When he arrived in Pullman, he rode the bench for his entire freshman year, not playing a single game for the Cougs. After that, Boyd packed his bags and headed an hour and a half north to Spokane Falls Community College.

In his past two years with the Sasquatches, Boyd has really gotten back on track. This past season with the Squatches has been his best by far.

He made 13 relief appearances this year with Spokane, giving up 11 earned runs, 15 walks, and 47 strikeouts. This gave him a career-best 2.43 ERA with the fewest runs and most strikeouts of his career.

Since getting to Spokane, the Chelan native has gotten only two starts on the mound, meaning he has transitioned to a reliever role mid-way through his college journey. He also averaged three innings per appearance this past year, making him a long outing reliever.

After taking the step down to JUCO, Boyd has really thrived in Spokane. Now, after two long years away, the former AppleSox has found his way back home. Standing at a menacing 6-foot-5 and on a team with few lefties, Boyd will be a power lefty that the 'Sox will need out of the pen.

Felix Schlede - RHP - Junior

It has been three years since Schlede last set foot in Wenatchee. He joined the AppleSox way back in 2022, immediately after graduating high school in Seattle.

In that very first summer season, Schlede made only five appearances, four of which were starts. With 16 earned runs off 19 walks and only nine hits, the young righty struggled out of the gate. That gave him an 11.68 ERA in his college debut.

Schlede came back to Wenatchee the following year, making another four starts and this time improving drastically from year one. He allowed just four runs, 12 walks, and punched out 16 batters, dropping his ERA to 2.92 in the same number of innings pitched.

After his two years with the 'Sox, Schlede got to work with Central Arizona College. He pitched just one season for the Vaqueros in 2024, making 12 starts and two relief appearances. In that single campaign, Schlede gave up 18 runs, 40 walks, and struck out an insane 77 batters.

Those 77 punchouts gave Schlede an 11.30 strikeout per nine innings rate. After that, the Seattleite earned himself a spot on a D1 roster.

For the past two years, the 6-foot-6 righty has been slinging the rock with San Houston State in Texas. While he did not play at all this season, he was used often in 2025.

In his first trial as a Bearkat, Schlede made three starts and 16 relief appearances. He finished the year with a 6.53 ERA off 29 earned runs, 28 walks, and 36 strikeouts.

At a towering 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, the Seattle native is an intimidating arm from the right side. He has shown struggles with command at times, highlighted by the 99 walks. However, he also has high strikeout potential, as seen by the 77 strikeouts in JUCO.

Now back home with Wenatchee, the former starter turned reliever will be vital to locking up opposing bats this year in the valley.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

Wenatchee Welcomes Two Washingtonians Back to the Valley - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.