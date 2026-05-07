Two Cougars and a Gladiator Coming North to the 'sox

Published on May 7, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







With three JUCO faces, the AppleSox are adding some quality hitters to the roster in 2026. Ethan Beede, Sam Moore, and Joseph Coupland may be new to Wenatchee, but this is not their first rodeo.

Whether that's Beede and Moore coming over from Lassen College, or Coupland sliding in from Chabot, they all bring their own level of college experience that sets them apart from the rest. As a sophomore making his first summer cameo with Wenatchee, an outfielder switching sides in the West Coast League, and a catcher finally getting his chance to slug the ball, all three should be exciting to watch in Wenatchee.

So, let's get to know these future AppleSox...

Ethan Beede - INF - Sophomore

After four years at McQueen High School in Nevada, Beede decided to move west to join the Cougs in California. The 5-foot-10 Reno native is listed as an infielder and catcher, but has gotten most of his starts at third base thus far at Lassen.

Last year as a freshman, Beede really stung the baseball. A 0.364 average, 0.976 OPS, 18 doubles, two home runs, and 47 RBIs in his first college season tells you everything you need to know.

Flash forward to this year, and he has not exactly met expectations. He finished this season with a 0.289 average, 0.777 OPS, 12 doubles, two home runs, and only 30 RBIs. In the same number of games (43), Beede came up short of his 2025 ledger.

That is not to say that those figures were not impressive. An average north of 0.250, 30+ RBIs, and the occasional home run are all indicators of a dangerous bat from the right side.

Of course, when one looks closer, they see that Beede is definitely a bat-first player. 13 errors in his freshman year and seven this season give him a career 0.935 fielding percentage in his 86 career games.

Now in his first year of summer league baseball, Beede will be looking to tighten up the glove while growing his consistency at the plate. He proved himself as a solid bat at Lassen. The question is, will he be able to do that in Division I?

The Sox will provide him with a premium chance to audition against high-tier arms. At the corner infield spot, he will want to test the waters before he joins a D1 roster in the fall.

Sam Moore - OF - Freshman

With his first year of college ball in the books, the 'Sox are adding a switch-hitting outfielder with serious slugging potential to the valley. Moore committed to Lassen out of Mead Senior High School, and in just 33 games, he has made an impression.

Moore ends this year with a 0.347 average, 1.076 OPS, 11 doubles, 32 RBIs, and five home runs. From both sides of the plate, the 6-foot-1 right-hander hit the ball to the long part of the yard again and again.

He was also flawless in the field, posting a crisp 1.000 fielding percentage on 11 total chances. Although with only two stolen bases, he was kept in check on the base paths.

Despite being a freshman, Moore is not new to summer league baseball. Last year, the Spokane native spent the summer with the Yakima Valley Pippins in the West Coast League.

With Moore only playing in 15 games and Yakima being in the opposite division, he did not get a chance to play the AppleSox last year. But, in his limited at-bats, Moore still managed a 0.278 average off 15 hits, two doubles, and one home run.

His time in Yakima means that Moore will be reunited with another former Pippin in the valley. Right-handed freshman pitcher Cristian Brewster also played in Yakima last summer and is also switching sides to join the 'Sox this season. While it may only be one additional face, it can go a long way in building chemistry on the squad.

While he might be young, Moore's resume is quite extensive. With six home runs in just one full year of baseball, he has the potential to be a slugger in the valley.

As a young switch-hitter patrolling the outfield, the 'Sox will be capitalizing on Moore's dual-threat capabilities. Going into his second year at Lassen, he will need every rep he can get to stand out on the Cougs.

Joseph Coupland - C - Sophomore

He may be a sophomore, but Coupland has just a single year of college baseball on the statsheet. After sitting out his freshman year, he did not make his Chabot college debut until this season.

In his opening campaign, Coupland batted 0.307 with a 0.971 OPS, 43 hits, 11 doubles, 32 RBIs, and eight home runs. What makes those numbers really pop is the 35 games he did it in.

In a limited time, he still managed to drive in 10% of the team's runs and 14% of their homers. Put him in the catcher's gear, and the defense stood out as well. He did botch three plays this year, but the 105 total chances kept his fielding percentage at a solid 0.971 on the season.

While he is a new face to the WCL, Coupland is not unfamiliar with summer ball. Last offseason, he spent 23 games with the Walnut Creek Crawdads in the California Collegiate League.

While there, he launched three homers, three doubles, 11 hits, and eight RBIs. This plopped his average at an underwhelming 0.224 paired with a surprising 0.836 OPS. Essentially, on the off chance he hit the ball, he hit it hard.

He carried that trend with him to Chabot, where he crushed baseballs from the right side. With the most home runs out of the three, Coupland is, without a doubt, the most intriguing. While his experience may be deceiving, he makes up for it with his condensed production.

If he can do that in the valley, there is no doubt he will be handing out souvenirs game after game in Wenatchee.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from May 7, 2026

Two Cougars and a Gladiator Coming North to the 'sox - Wenatchee AppleSox

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