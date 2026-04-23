AppleSox Add to the Bullpen, Infield, and Outfield with Three Newbies

Published on April 23, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Different home states, different positions, and different stages of college ball. Akanni Owodunni, Levi Grothen, and Yahir Acevedo may have a lot of differences, but they do have one thing in common: all three are coming to Wenatchee this summer.

A high school senior just beginning his college journey, a freshman itching to find his footing, and a Puerto Rican who is finding his fellow Roadrunner in the valley. All three jump off the page for their own reasons.

So, who are these intriguing new faces...

Akanni Owodunni - Corner Infield/Catcher - High school senior

Out of Berkeley High School in California, the 'Sox are adding a certified slugger from the right side. The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Oakland native may be committed to the University of San Diego for 2027, but he is on loan to Wenatchee this upcoming summer.

Taking away his senior year, which is still underway, you see exactly why the 'Sox want him on the roster. A career 0.317 average, 45 hits, 48 RBIs, 10 doubles, and nine home runs is what he accumulated in the lead-up to this season.

In the field, you see he is a bat-first player. Three years of varsity, and he racked up 11 errors, a majority of which were in his junior year,, when he totaled six. This dropped him to a 0.954 fielding percentage.

Aside from the fielding, his junior year was still very productive, specifically at the dish. Last year, he led the Yellowjackets in home runs (6), doubles (6), RBIs (18), and slugging percentage (0.769). On top of that, he was second for hits (24) and third for average (0.369).

Essentially, when he gets hold of the ball, he launches it. The average wasn't the best, but he makes up for it with the clutch factor shown by his slugging and RBI lead.

The home run pop and ability to drive in runs are qualities the 'Sox are excited to have. Before he joins the Toreros in the West Coast Conference, he will have the chance to wade into the water in Wenatchee.

Levi Grothen - RHP - Freshman

Adding to the already packed bullpen, the 'Sox are bringing a PNW kid who is slinging it with Cal State Bakersfield this spring. After graduating from Woodinville High School last year, Grothen made the trek south to join the Roadrunners in California.

The 6-foot-2 righty has made just two appearances with Bakersfield this year, his most recent being on April 14. In the 1 1/3 innings of work he has received, Grothen handed over four earned runs off four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. This gives him a bloated ERA of 27.00 on his freshman ledger.

If you want a better look at Grothen's talents, you can peer back to high school. With the Woodinville Falcons, Grothen made 48 varsity appearances. His first two years were underwhelming, posting a 5.30 ERA in his sophomore season and a 5.70 ERA the year prior.

After that, he locked in... big time. A 0.68 ERA in his junior year and a career-best 0.28 ERA in his senior season capped off a stellar high school career.

What stands out specifically about those four varsity campaigns is the fact that Grothen made zero starts. All 48 appearances came in relief.

As a dominant relief man looking to find his stride in college ball, the 'Sox are the perfect landing spot for Grothen. With a bullpen that can benefit from his late-game

Yahir Acevedo - OF - Redshirt junior

All the way from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Acevedo is making the 3,700-mile journey across the country to join Wenatchee this summer. The 5-foot-10 and 189-pound outfielder is a true lefty and will be bringing his slugging potential with him to the valley.

Along with Grothen, Acevedo is now the second current Roadrunner to join the 'Sox. Similar to Grothen, Acevedo is a fresh face in Bakersfield this year.

Prior to California, Acevedo spent two years with El Paso Community College in Texas. During his time with the Tejanos, the power lefty crushed the baseball.

He wasted no time, smoking 69 hits his freshman year along with six home runs, 22 doubles, four triples, and 52 RBIs. He sat out his sophomore season, but did not miss a beat in his junior year.

He mirrored his freshman year almost perfectly with 69 hits, 22 doubles, 43 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.933. What's all the more impressive is the 16 stolen bases he swiped in El Paso.

Speed, power, and consistency. That was the trio that Acevedo brought to the Tejanos in his two years.

Pair that with the fact that he was the No. 17 overall prospect in Puerto Rico, and you see exactly why Bakersfield wanted to snatch him up. So far this year, he has cameoed in just 24 games, where he has posted a 0.205 average.

He has started just 11 of those games, but has still managed nine hits, seven RBIs, two doubles, and a stolen base. He has also been perfect in the field, recording no errors on 17 chances.

A power-hitting base thief who locks down the outfield grass? You will be hard-pressed to find a better addition to the roster than that. Now with Wenatchee, his hot bat will no doubt terrorize WCL opponents all summer.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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