Wenatchee Welcoming Three Position Players to the Diamond

Published on April 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







An Anteater, a Gaucho, and a Cardinal walk into Wenatchee. No, it's not the setup to a bad joke, but rather a trio of newcomers that are coming to the 'Sox for 2026. Zach Doyle, Colin Beazizo, and Alika Ahu are each joining Wenatchee this season, and each is coming from a very different walk of life.

The three newcomers include a redshirt freshman finding his fellow Anteater in the valley, a junior being reunited with his JUCO pals, and a Stanford commit traversing the Pacific to join the mainland.

So, with no further ado, who exactly are these new faces?

Zach Doyle - OF - Redshirt freshman

Michael Podstreleny will be greeted by a familiar face when he arrives in Wenatchee. Doyle is accompanying his fellow UC Irvine teammate to the valley this summer, and both are lending their power from the left side.

Doyle similarly sat out his freshman year. However, as soon as he touched the dirt this season, Irvine has been hard-pressed to take him off it.

Through 28 games with the Anteaters, Doyle has delivered 18 hits, three doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs, and three stolen bases. Crunch the numbers, and this gives him a 0.214 average with a 0.627 OPS. Those percentages are not jaw-dropping, but when you notice the 0.977 fielding percentage, it becomes all the more impressive.

Prior to this current campaign with Irvine, Doyle spent last summer with the Minot Hot Tots in the Northwoods League. Looking at the plate production there, you see a similar story to what he's doing with the Anteaters.

A 0.208 average in 30 games with 22 hits, 15 RBI's, and three home runs was the ultimate damage report for Doyle. He did not record any doubles or triples with the Hot Tots, meaning singles were his bread and butter throughout the summer.

Doyle got a sneak peek of Beazizo this week, when the Anteaters took on UC Santa Barbara in a three-game set. Doyle only got two at-bats on the weekend, both of which he struck out. The salt in the wound was the singular error that he made in game one, breaking his flawless streak.

Essentially,

With a solid glove in the field and a competent bat, Doyle will be a dangerous face prowling the outfield for the 'Sox.

Colin Beazizo - OF - Junior

Similar to Doyle, Beazizo will find some familiar faces in the valley. Prior to joining UC Santa Barbara this year, he spent two seasons with Everett Community College in the NWAC. The 'Sox are bringing four current Trojans onto the roster this season, three of whom Beazizo played with during his time there.

Those three former teammates are Dylan Dyer, Basil Hendrix, and Trevor Young. With all three being pitchers, Beazizo will be backing up his former Trojan teammates from the outfield.

In his two seasons with Everett, the Lake Stevens native did one thing and one thing only... improve. His freshman campaign was less than pretty, batting 0.182 with just 25 hits in 40 games. On top of that, he had 36 strikeouts on the year.

Flash forward a year, and Beazizo was unrecognizable. A 0.381 average, 22 RBIs, four home runs, and only nine strikeouts wrapped up his sophomore year in seven fewer games played.

In addition, he committed just one error in Everett, giving him a 0.993 fielding percentage. If that wasn't enough, you take a peek at the stolen bases. While he only swiped 11 in his freshman year, he more than doubled it last season, giving him a total of 39 bags with the Trojans.

After that, he swapped the PNW for sunny Santa Barbara when he committed to the Gauchos. So far in 26 games, he has popped 21 hits, one double, one triple, and one home run. This brings his average to 0.313 with an OPS of 0.838.

While in the outfield grass, he has fumbled three plays, dropping his fielding percentage to a career low of 0.917. But the flashes at the plate make the occasional bumble worth it.

In the series against Doyle's Anteaters, for example, Beazizo scorched the ball. He finished the weekend with four hits, one RBI, one double, and one triple. In the leadoff spot, he came around to score three times total in the series. The Gauchos won the weekend 2-1, in large part to Beazizo's hot bat.

Finally back in his home state, Beazizo brings built-in chemistry with Hendrix, Young, and Dyer. As a guy who continually improves every year, he is exactly what the 'Sox are searching for in the summer.

Alika Ahu - INF - High school senior

All the way from Hawaii, the 6-foot-4 middle infielder will be getting his feet wet in Wenatchee before he joins Stanford next season. Although he has yet to don his cap and gown, Ahu is an enticing young talent to plug and play in the infield.

With Pac-Five High School in Honolulu, Ahu is entering his third tour of duty at the varsity level. Prior to this year, he held a 0.333 average, 17 hits, four doubles, two triples, and no home runs. He did all that in just 16 games played.

In the field, his glove did not exactly stand out. Last year, he was second on the squad for errors with four, despite being fourth on the team for total chances at 45.

Despite the defensive blunders, he made up for it by leading the Wolfpack offensively. Ahu was first on the team for hits (15), triples (2), RBIs (9), and stolen bases (5). During that time, he only struck out four times while also clocking in a 0.869 OPS, second best on the squad.

Considering that Ahu has yet to hear Pomp and Circumstance, there is only so much to take away from his high school ledger. What can be gathered is that he has a lot of room to grow. The flashes of offensive promise are there, coupled with a glove that can be dialed in.

With a full summer of 'Sox baseball on his itinerary, he has plenty of time to smooth out the kinks before he joins Stanford in 2027.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from April 20, 2026

Wenatchee Welcoming Three Position Players to the Diamond - Wenatchee AppleSox

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