Pair of Washingtonians Finding Their Way Back Home this Summer

Published on April 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Both newcomers may be in different corners of the country, but they each will be coming home for their summer season in Wenatchee. Tyler Schuyleman and Harlan Rowe are both heading north for this coming season with the 'Sox, returning to their native state.

The pair of sophomore right-handers may look similar on paper, but they have some stark differences on closer inspection. While one is a familiar face in the valley, the other is a slugging Swiss Army knife who adds depth everywhere he goes.

So, let's get acquainted with this pair of pitchers...

Tyler Schuyleman - RHP - Sophomore

Schuyleman will be getting a lot of deja vu when he steps foot in the valley. The reason is that he is a native of Wenatchee. The righty sophomore attended Wenatchee High School and, in fact, played for Wenatchee Valley College before making the move to Georgia Gwinnett this year.

Although he spent two years with the Knights in the valley, he did not record any stats. On top of that, his high school stats are not available. So, that places a huge shroud on Schuyleman's abilities from the right side.

But, with four appearances already with the Gwinnett Grizzlies, we do have that to reference. In his four appearances, the most recent being March 28, he has inflated his ERA to a whopping 27.00.

That comes from eight hits, nine earned runs, two walks, and only one strikeout. All of that happened in the span of 3.0 innings, all of which were in relief.

Basically, Schuyleman's limited ledger does not paint the best picture of his capabilities. He still has half a season left before his cross-country trek home from Georgia, and he will be looking to shave down the double-digit ERA.

However, as a Wenatchee native, he will be back in his old stomping grounds for a full summer of 'Sox baseball this season.

Harlan Rowe - Sophomore - RHP

Yes, he is listed as a right-handed pitcher... but that's just the tip of the iceberg for Rowe. The Monroe native has only made seven appearances on the bump in his career, but makes up for it with 78 games swinging the bat from a variety of different spots on the diamond.

Rowe has gotten the bulk of his work from the DH spot, with a little outfield and first base work sprinkled in. In one and a half years thus far with Lower Columbia Basin College in Longview, he is batting 0.301 with 68 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, and two home runs.

His performance at the plate last year had him fourth on the squad for hits and doubles, third for RBIs, second for slugging, and first for average at an impressive 0.336. If that wasn't enough, you forgot that he is a pitcher as well.

From the bump last year, he made just five appearances, three of which were starts. In 12.0 innings of work, he coughed up nine hits, three earned runs, seven walks, and only one strikeout. This plopped his ERA at 2.25, which is not the most eye-catching but far from terrible.

This year, he has yet to allow a run, giving him an unfettered 0.00 ERA with no walks and two strikeouts. At the dish, he is batting 0.257, coming up short of the 0.336 bar he set last year.

With an impressive career already built up in Longview, he is now bringing that talent to Wenatchee. As someone who can impact the game from the dish and the rubber, he will be a useful tool for the 'Sox this season.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from April 13, 2026

Pair of Washingtonians Finding Their Way Back Home this Summer - Wenatchee AppleSox

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