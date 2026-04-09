Wenatchee Adding Three Washington Natives to the Roster

Published on April 9, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







While they may play for different schools, all three future AppleSox are products of the Pacific Northwest. Alex Chamberlain, Patrick Galvin, and Micah Coleman are all joining Wenatchee this summer, and each is bringing a different skill set to the table.

The three Washingtonians will each be getting their first taste of summer ball in Wenatchee. With a junior who tallied triple-digit hits in JUCO, a sophomore who made 18 relief appearances last year, and a junior who swiped 23 bags in Everett, the 'Sox are acquiring three unique tools for the summer.

So, let's take a gander at who they are...

Alex Chamberlain - INF - Junior

Clocking in at an impressive 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, the Fall City native will be joining the 'Sox after this current season with Seattle University. Chamberlain finds his way to the Redhawks after two years with the Columbia Basin Hawks.

During his Hawks heyday, Chamberlain smacked the cover off the baseball. A career 0.327 average, 116 hits, 77 RBI's, and 24 doubles concluded his plate production with Columbia.

If you glance year over year, you see an eye-catching jump in production. 14 more hits, 15 more RBIs, four more home runs, and 21 more runs scored.

Chamberlain popped off in his sophomore campaign, earning his move to the Redhawks this year. While he has yet to see the field in Seattle, his damage report with Columbia says everything you need to know.

As a right-handed slugger who can develop year after year, Chamberlain could prove productive in a 'Sox jersey.

Patrick Galvin - RHP - Sophomore

After four years at O'Dea High School in Seattle, Galvin committed to the Redhawks for his freshman year. Standing at a towering 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, he has the prototypical pitcher's build.

Galvin was the No. 68 overall prospect in Washington back in 2024. Shrink down to righty pitchers, and he checked in at No. 20.

In his inaugural season, the now sophomore made 18 appearances out of the bullpen, giving up 27 hits, 22 earned runs, 19 strikeouts, and 18 walks. This raised his ERA to a less-than-impressive 8.87.

He averaged 1 1/3 innings per outing last year, making him a short-stint reliever. With a fastball that topped out at 85 miles per hour in high school, he likely will not blow the doors off too many people.

But the 19 strikeouts in his freshman year show the deception that he has in his back pocket. As a developing reliever, Galvin could get plenty of chances to grow in the valley this summer.

Micah Coleman - INF - Junior

One of these three is not like the other, and that would be Coleman. Although he is currently at USC Upstate for his junior year, the Mill Creek native began his collegiate career at Everett Community College for his initial two seasons.

Coleman is now the third Trojan to join Wenatchee. Dylan Dyer, Basil Hendrix, and Hiroshi Johnson are the three current Everett additions that were announced earlier this year.

With the Trojans, Coleman truly shone. In his 95 career games, he only recorded 25 extra-base hits. But, he makes up for it with 102 career hits, a 0.844 OPS, and 23 stolen bases. 16 of those swipes came in his sophomore year.

His plate production stood out, but his fielding was not quite to the same bar. Last year, he led the team in errors (9) while ranking third in chances (186). That dropped his fielding percentage to 0.952, which is not terrible, but definitely shows that Coleman is a bat-heavy infielder.

Now with the Upstate Ingles, he has moved all the way to South Carolina to finish out his college baseball journey. But that will not stop him from returning to his roots in Wenatchee during the summer.

As a contact hitter who can threaten on the basepaths, Coleman serves as a solid infield tool for the 'Sox. For his first-ever summer ball season, Coleman picked a 'Sox squad that will put his speed on the basepaths to good use.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from April 9, 2026

Wenatchee Adding Three Washington Natives to the Roster - Wenatchee AppleSox

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