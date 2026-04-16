AppleSox Build the Battery with Three Newcomers

Published on April 16, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Backing up the bullpen and the battery as a whole, the AppleSox are tacking three newcomers onto the roster, all three from different schools. AJ Cox, Derek Render, and Michael Podstreleny may be unfamiliar faces to each other, but that will change quickly this summer in Wenatchee.

As two pitchers and one catcher, they help balance out the battery perfectly. One is a sophomore right-hander returning to the college baseball stage, another is a Nevada native who was a standout two-way player in high school, and the last is a catcher finally getting a taste of college ball after an impressive high school career.

So, who exactly are these young newcomers joining the valley...

AJ Cox - RHP - Sophomore

Cox's college baseball journey has been less than linear. Out of high school, the Porterville, California native committed to Cal State Bakersfield, and it did not go as he likely predicted.

In two years with the Roadrunners, Cox got just four games of action. His first year was less than ideal, with Cox pitching just one total inning and giving up four earned runs, skyrocketing his ERA to 36.00. Year two was almost identical, but with the exception of a 5.40 ERA, leagues better than his freshman year.

However, that was all she wrote for Cox's time in Bakersfield.

After just four games at the division one level, Cox packed his bags and headed to Folsom Lake College, a JUCO in Parkway, California. Now with the Falcons, he has really found his stride.

In 17 appearances this year, he has been a lockdown relief arm, allowing just 17 hits, four earned runs, 13 walks, and an impressive 30 strikeouts. This gives him a career-best ERA of 1.86.

What might get lost in the sauce was Cox's single summer season with the Portland Pickles in 2024. Cox got limited action in the Rose City, appearing in just four relief stints and posting a 5.40 ERA.

Now with the AppleSox, he will be swapping divisions and states in the WCL. While his career got off to a rocky start in Bakersfield, he has an opportunity with the Falcons and AppleSox to both showcase and grow his talents in the valley.

Standing at a towering 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he may prove to be a power righty that can silence opposing bats all summer long in Wenatchee.

Derek Render - RHP - Redshirt freshman

Out of Boulder City High School in Nevada, Render has only one game under his belt with the Utah Tech Trail Blazers. He sat out his freshman year and has appeared in just a single game this season.

In that single relief outing, he gave up five earned runs in 0.0 innings. This gives him a 99.00 ERA on the season, which is comedic.

With that being his only college ledger, we have to dig up his high school statsheet to better understand Render.

In three varsity seasons, Render wrapped up with a 2.12 ERA. This was due to only 20 earned runs, just 41 hits, and nearly 90 punchouts.

In his high school days, he also shone at the plate, batting a career 0.368. This earned him three all-conference selections as an infielder. In fact, Render was the No. 4 ranked shortstop in Nevada for his recruiting class.

Since arriving at Utah Tech, he has kept the bat in the bag, focusing on his pitching. With a near triple-digit ERA thus far, the only place to go for Render is up.

With Wenatchee being his first stop in summer league play, he will want to use as many reps as he can to grow on the bump. Hopefully, in the valley, he can get back to his high school dominance and provide some needed relief out of the bullpen.

Michael Podstreleny - C - Redshirt freshman

A pitcher is only as good as their catcher, and that's where Podstreleney comes in. As one of the only true catchers added to the roster thus far, Podstreleny helps bolster this already stacked bullpen.

Out of high school, he was the No. 23 catching prospect in California. Looking at the stat sheet you see why.

As a switch-hitting catcher, he raked at the dish, batting a career 0.291 with five home runs, 38 RBIs, and 12 total doubles. He really broke out in his senior year, where he tallied career highs for hits (27), RBI's (22), home runs (3), and average (0.346).

The San Diego native kept his talents local when he committed to UC Irvine. He rode the pine in his freshman year and did not make his collegiate debut until this season. In four games, Podstreleny has yet to record a hit, keeping his batting average at around 0.000.

Since getting to college, he has put aside his switch-hitting ways and consolidated to the left side of the plate. Still, he has gotten limited chances with the Anteaters, making his latest cameo on March 20 against Oregon State.

But you cannot argue with the high school production. The home run power with the average to back it up makes him an impact bat anywhere he goes, even if it hasn't shown up with Irvine yet.

With Podstreleny making his summer league debut in Wenatchee, he may become a cornerstone face behind the dish. Although he has gotten limited reps in the spring, summer could be his time to shine in the valley.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







West Coast League Stories from April 16, 2026

AppleSox Build the Battery with Three Newcomers - Wenatchee AppleSox

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