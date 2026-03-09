AppleSox Reveal First Three Members of 2026 Roster

The AppleSox organization announced Monday the addition of three players to the 2026 roster. Returning arms Mitch Haythorn, Dylan Schlenger, and Easton Brooks will join this summer's team. This week's roster additions come from UNC (N. Colorado), Eastern Illinois, and Utah Tech.

Haythorn was a star on the mound last summer, leading the league in strikeouts (54) and recording a division best 3.32 ERA over 49.2 innings of work. After starting opening day for the 'Sox and staying through the playoffs, Haythorn picked up a team best 4 wins over 11 games, all of which were starts. Even more impressive, Haythorn had five separate outings where he gave up only one run. His success last summer was rewarded, being selected as an All-Star and the Top Prospect for the North Division at the 2025 WCL All-Star Game.

The Eaton native is in his first year at UNC (N. Colorado) after a year redshirting at Oklahoma. Haythorn has seen little action this spring, tossing only 0.2 innings, but is sure to see more time on the rubber as the season progresses. As a senior in high school, he pitched 45 innings while posting a 1.99 ERA with 88 strikeouts. After recording an 11-0 season, Haythorn was named First Team All-State for the second year in a row. Before graduating, he was the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and No. 6 overall player in Colorado as well as a top-500 overall player nationally ranked by Perfect Game.

Schlenger joined the AppleSox late in 2025, but made the most of his five appearances. After the AppleSox were in need of extra arms at the midway point of the season, Schlenger was called in to fill the gap. He recorded a 3.21 ERA with eight strikeouts over 14 innings pitched. In each of his five outings, Schlenger held the opposing bats to two runs or less.

The Woodway native is in his junior season at Columbia Basin after recording a 5-4 record last spring. Schlenger looks to build off a strong sophomore season where he posted a 3.24 ERA with 58 strikeouts and only 24 walks over 83.1 innings. He was primarily a starter for the Hawks, but did come into relief twice, picking up a save along the way.

Brooks returns for his second season in Wenatchee after an impressive last summer. Like Haythorn, Brooks stayed with the 'Sox all season; however, his role shifted from reliever to starter as the summer progressed. Nevertheless, the shift didn't phase him, as he recorded a 2-1 record after the change. Brooks posted a 2.52 ERA with 39 strikeouts and only 14 walks over 35.2 innings of work. The righty picked up six scoreless outings over the season with his best outing coming against Edmonton. He tossed seven scoreless innings against the Riverhawks while only giving up three hits and earning nine strikeouts.

The Herriman native is now a sophomore at Utah Tech after 14 appearances on the mound as a freshman in 2025. Over those outings, he recorded a 4.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 12 innings. This spring, Brooks has already picked up his first win over two outings. Though he never hit for the 'Sox, he has had an appearance at the plate where he recorded an RBI.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







