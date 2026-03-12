AppleSox Reveal First Three Members of 2026 Roster

The AppleSox organization announced on Thursday the addition of two players with junior college connections to the 2026 AppleSox roster. Trevor Young and Brooks Pinski, who both appeared on last season's roster, will join the 'Sox this summer.

Young was a consistent presence on the mound last summer, coming into relief 12 times throughout the season. The righty was lights-out as well, picking up eight scoreless outings and two wins. His best performance came against Victoria, earning a win, after throwing two scoreless innings, giving up only one hit, and striking out two.

The Bothell native is a redshirt sophomore at Everett Community College. He has yet to make an appearance on the rubber this season, but is sure to see action soon. Last spring, Young appeared 11 times and recorded a 1-1 record. He punched out 25 batters while only giving up 13 walks in 20 innings of work.

Pinski returns to Wenatchee after a short three-game spell last season. He joined the 'Sox toward the end of the summer, just as they were gearing up for their final set of games and in need of additional pitching depth. Pinski only appeared for a few innings, but he did record two scoreless outings in relief.

The Manson native is entering his sophomore season at Spokane Falls Community College and has only seen the mound once this spring, throwing a scoreless inning with a strikeout. In 2024, as a senior at Manson High School, Brooks was ranked the No. 20 right-handed pitcher and the No. 47 overall player in Washington, while also being named Pitcher of the Year.

The 2026 season begins on May 29 as the AppleSox jet off to Edmonton to play the Edmonton RiverHawks at RE/MAX Field at 6:05 p.m. The AppleSox open their home season on June 5th at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium as they host the Kamloops NorthPaws. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. The franchise's five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.







