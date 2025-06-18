Cats Complete Comeback with Walk-Off Win

June 18, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats take game two in dramatic fashion, coming back to walk-off the Nanaimo NightOwls and winning 4-3.

Robert Sanford (Paris JC) made his fourth appearance and third start of the season for the Cats and started brightly with a one-two-three first inning. However, Nanaimo struck first in the second inning when Talan Zenk hit into an RBI fielder's choice after a pair of singles put runners on the corners. Zenk then stole second and came around on a Brady Morse single to give the visitors an early 2-0 lead.

Jacob Hayes made it 3-0 in the top of the third with a deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in left. Sanford threw a season-high 53 pitches over three innings of work, giving up three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out one.

Ben Hewitt (Ottawa) was the first Cat out of the bullpen, making his third appearance of the campaign, and first since picking up the win on June 11. The big right-hander pitched two shutout innings while striking out one batter. Hewitt has not allowed a hit in five innings of work this season.

Victoria loaded the bases in the fourth inning and got a run on a Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) RBI groundout, cutting the Owls' lead down to 3-1. Lino Zepeda got Jacob Doyle (Nevada) to fly out to end the threat. Zepeda started the game and threw five innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out one batter.

Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) threw three shutout innings of relief to keep the Cats within touching distance, striking out four and giving up just one hit.

In the bottom of the seventh, the HarbourCats had the bases loaded with no one out but could not score, with Owls right-hander Jaedeyn Edwards pitching his way out of the jam.

Doyle cut the deficit to one with a two-out RBI single to left field, making it 3-2 Owls. Dalton Hanson then surrendered back-to-back walks to Xander McAfee (Texas Arlington) and Curtis McKay (Niagara), with the latter scoring the tying run.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State), who is no stranger to pitching in high-leverage situations, came in to pitch the top of the ninth and kept the game tied at 3-3 with a scoreless inning.

Jacob Silva (TCU) was hit by a pitch and Cayden Munster (Fresno State) was walked which was followed by a pickoff attempt error to put the winning run on third base. Ross then smacked a single up the middle to walk it off and complete the comeback for the HarbourCats.

Victoria look for the sweep tomorrow at 11:00 AM. It is the second School Spirit Game of the season, presented by Kidsport. Be part of the one-of-a-kind atmosphere and buy tickets at Harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.