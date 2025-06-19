Pippins Pitching Unable to Prevent Pickles' Big Innings

PORTLAND, Oregon - The Portland Pickles again used a few big innings to overpower the Yakima Valley Pippins, locking down a 17-4 victory on Wednesday night.

The Pippins doubled their scoring output from Tuesday's contest with a very productive fifth inning. Yakima Valley sent all nine men in the batting order to the plate. Charlie Schebler got the train moving, drawing a leadoff walk against Pickles starter Dylan Smith, his second of three walks on the night. Jared Stevenson hit next and reached on an error by Petey Soto Jr. at shortstop. Jaden St. Cyr stepped to the plate with one out and roped an RBI single to score Schebler. The lineup card flipped over to Dillon Anderson, who reached on the second error of the inning by Portland, this time committed by first baseman Josh Schleichardt. Stevenson scored on the error and made the score 7-2.

The Pipps weren't done, as Langan Naylor smacked an RBI single to drive in St. Cyr and Finley Spicer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Yakima Valley first baseman Julian Angulo strolled to the plate representing the tying run. Angulo drove a ball deep to the left field wall, but Pickles left fielder Aiden Taurek was able to snag the ball before it traveled over the fence. Anderson scored on the sacrifice fly, making the score 7-4.

The Pickles' biggest scoring output came in the bottom of the sixth. New Pippins arm Harrison Hoffarth entered the game to start the inning and immediately got one out, inducing a fly out to Stevenson. From there, the Pippins pitching staff lost the strike zone. Hoffarth walked the next three batters he faced to load the bases.

Evan Ellis got the call next, and immediately walked in a run, issuing the free pass to Tony Otis. He then lost control of a fastball and hit Joey Wright, bringing in the second run of the inning. Petey Soto Junior came next and hit an RBI single that scored Hoffarth's final and Ellis' first run. Jordan Lewis followed with a single of his own, plating the fifth run of the frame. Ellis immediately walked the next batter he faced, and then lost control of another fastball, striking Aiden Taurek in the helmet, forcing him out of the game and into concussion protocol. Ellis walked the final man he faced, Brayden Wooldridge, before giving way to James Lawrence out of the bullpen.

Lawrence immediately hit the first man he faced, scoring the Pickles' seventh run. With the bases remaining loaded, Elie Klingman drew the seventh walk of the inning and pushed across the eighth run of the inning. Lawrence, facing the 14thbatter of the inning Otis, induced another fly ball to Stevenson in left field. In all, the Pipps staff issued 10 total free passes to 14 batters, allowing eight runs across and making the score 15-4.

Portland pushed across two more runs in the seventh inning off Lawrence before Jackson Burtis entered the game to shut down the Pickles' offense in the eighth. By that time, the game was too far out of hand, and the Pippins would go down in order in the top of the ninth to complete the contest.

The two squads will face off again Thursday at 7:15 p.m., as the Pickles go for their fifth series sweep of the season. The Pippins will try to salvage the series before they return home on Friday for the first game of the second "Battle of the Basin" series against the Walla Walla Sweets. Friday's game will begin at 7:05pm for Celebrate Summer night, and fireworks will follow the game. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official link to purchase tickets for the Yakima Valley Pippins.







