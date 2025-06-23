Marion Berries Ready for First Home Game

June 23, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







SALEM, ORE. - Tonight marks a momentous occasion for both the West Coast League and the Marion Berries, as the Berries prepare for their very first home game at Salem's Chemeketa Field. Fans from Salem, Keizer, and elsewhere in Marion County are primed to fill the stands, ready to support their new team in what promises to be the first of many unforgettable evenings under the lights in Oregon's capital city.

"As a student of baseball's grand, messy, fascinating history," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer, "I couldn't be more excited to see our newest team playing at Chemeketa Field, so steeped in regional baseball lore."

In recent years, Chemeketa Community College alumnus and Marion County native Ryan Thompson has established himself as a key component in the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen. But the lore of Chemeketa Field extends far before Thompson's salad days in Salem.

In 1978, the Northwest League's Salem Senators, then an independent team, first made Chemeketa their home, and that summer hosted Bellingham, Bend, Victoria, and Walla Walla ... all of which now boast West Coast League teams. In 1981 the Senators became the Angels, in 1982 and '83 were managed by future World Series-winning Joe Maddon. In 1987 the Salem Angels became the Salem Dodgers, and in '88 their primary catcher was a 62nd-round draft pick named Mike Piazza. In his first pro season, the future Hall of Famer paced the team with eight home runs in 57 games.

Other notable Chemeketa/Northwest League alumni include All-Star hurlers Chuck Finley and Roberto Hernández, and All-Star sluggers Dante Bichette and Henry Rodríguez.

But in 1990, Salem's Dodgers moved to Yakima - today, yet another West Coast League city - leaving Chemeketa without top-flight summer baseball for 35 years.

Until tonight.

As the Berries step onto the hallowed grounds of Chemeketa Field, they not only carry the hopes of their local fans but also the weight of the stadium's storied past. The excitement is palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating the cherished sounds of wood bats and cheering crowds, reminiscent of the thrilling games hosted here some decades ago.

With a blend of nostalgia and hope for the future, the Marion Berries are ready to write their own chapter in the history of this beloved venue, along with the history of the West Coast League in its 20th season.







West Coast League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.