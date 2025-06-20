Big Fifth Inning Propels Pickles to Series Sweep over Pippins

PORTLAND, Oregon - The Portland Pickles used yet another five-run frame to lock down a victory against the Yakima Valley Pippins. Unable to salvage the series, the Pippins lost a close contest 6-4.

Pippins starter Ty Pangborn entered the bottom of the fifth inning with a 4-0 advantage. He immediately got the first out thanks to a leaping catch by Jared Stevenson in center field, crashing into the wall to rob Petey Soto Jr. of extra bases. The inning snowballed from there though, started by a walk by Jordan Lewis. Kyle McDaniel, who leads the West Coast League in batting average, doubled to score Lewis, bringing Portland within three runs, 4-1.

The Pippins turned to Branson Rozier as the first man out of the bullpen to face Bryson Glassco. Rozier struggled to find the strike zone early in his outing, walking Glassco, hitting Braydon Wooldridge, and walking Josh Schliechardt to drive in a run and load the bases. The next batter, Elie Klingman, shot a ball to Stevenson in center, deep enough to score Glassco from third. Now with two outs, Rozier faced Tony Otis, who ripped a double to score Wooldridge and Schliechardt, giving the Pickles their first lead of the game, 5-4. The inning wrapped with Joey Wright, the ninth man to bat in the frame, striking out.

The Pippins took the early lead in the top of the third inning against Pickles starter Cooper Corkrean. Charlie Schebler led off the inning with a double. Ethan Buckley then sacrifice bunted Schebler over to third, setting up Dillon Anderson, who poked a ball into right field to score Schebler.

The offense didn't end in the third, as the Pippins came alive again in the next inning. Still facing Corkrean, Langan Naylor singled to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a balk, third on a passed ball, and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Finley Spicer drew a walk and advanced to second on the wild pitch that scored Naylor, and Julian Angulo would reach safely after Pickles shortstop Joey Wright attempted to throw out Spicer on a ground ball to the left side. With runners on the corners, Cole Hansen grounded a ball slowly to Schliechardt at first, allowing Spicer to score to make the score 3-0. Schebler hit next and smacked his second double of the evening to right-center field to score Angulo, giving the Pippins a four-run advantage.

The last run of the contest was driven in by Schliechardt, who took Pearson Pollard deep in the bottom of the seventh inning. The longball was his tenth this season, taking on to his West Coast League lead in both home runs (10) and RBIs (35).

The win in Thursday's contest was given to Pickles reliever Carter Speights, and the loss was credited to Rozier, who allowed the go-ahead run to score in the fifth inning. Wooldridge entered the game in the eighth inning and earned a six-out save.

Yakima Valley falls to 4-11 this season, and 2-7 on the road. Portland improved to a WCL-best 17-1 this season and is 11-1 in Walker Stadium.

