AppleSox Heat Up in Game One

June 25, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee Applesox took a 8-3 win against the Bellingham Bells tonight at Joe Martin Field.

Mitch Haythorn earned the win tonight, pitching 5 innings while giving up 5 hits, 3 walks, 2 runs, and earning 4 strikeouts. Ethan Thomas went 3-5 with an RBI single to open the scoring on the night. Theo Kim also was a big contributor going 2-3, with a triple, double, and 2 walks.

The Bells crawled back until the top of the 9th when the 'Sox scored 4 times with 5 hits in a row to secure the win.

Bellingham utilized 5 pitchers tonight in the loss. The Bells finished the night with 2 errors, 7 hits, and 8 men left on base.

The Applesox are still in third place with a 12-7 record. The BellinghamBells hold onto 1st place but only leading by .5 a game.

Wenatchee looks to stay hot tomorrow and Thursday night to secure the series win against Bellingham.







