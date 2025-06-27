Cats Drop Series Opener to Sox

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox continued their chase for the top spot in the North Division with a 10-6 win against the Victoria HarbourCats Friday night.

It was the first time these two teams had met since the AppleSox won the deciding game of the opening round of the 2024 WCL Playoffs. They didn't waste any time, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to give themselves an early cushion, including a Jake Sanko home run.

Andrew Carter (TCU) started the game for the Cats and pitched into the second inning, where he was unable to record an out. The right-hander gave up four earned runs on four hits.

Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) replaced Carter and went 3-2/3 innings, giving up two runs on one hit, while striking out two and walking four.

The HarbourCats first started to claw their way back into the game when Cayden Munster (Fresno State) hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to make it 5-1 to the Sox.

Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to make it a one-run ballgame.

A Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) sacrifice fly and a Jacob Doyle (Nevada) RBI single in the top of the fifth inning briefly put the visitors ahead 6-5.

In the bottom of the same inning, the AppleSox scored a pair of their own, restoring their lead. A pair of singles in the bottom of the sixth brought home three runs, and it was quickly 10-6 to the home team.

Robert Sanford (Paris JC) faced five batters but only recorded one out, giving up three runs on two hits, while walking a pair. Garrett Villa (Angelo State), who's rocking a new haircut, held Wenatchee in check in the late stages, completing three innings, giving up no runs and striking out three.

Carson Boesel came into the game during the fifth inning for Wenatchee and was dominant. He pitched 4-2/3 shutout innings while surrendering just two hits and striking out eight HarbourCats, including Jack Johnson (Baylor) for the last out of the game, sealing a 10-6 Sox win.

Game two is tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Thomas Bridges (TCU) is projected to make his fifth start of the season for Victoria.

