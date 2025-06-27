Knights Take Series over Pippins

June 27, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - The Corvallis Knights took the series against the Yakima Valley Pippins with a 7-1 win on Thursday night. The Pippins got their only run in the first inning, but were unable to push any more runs across.

Yakima Valley got a leadoff baserunner after Langan Naylor drew a walk against Knights starting pitcher Zach Johnson trailing 2-0. Dillon Anderson was hit by a pitch to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Julian Angulo hit a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position to set up Gage Reeser, who brought home Naylor to cut the Knights' lead in half. Yakima Valley couldn't cash in the second run, and Corvallis took a 2-1 lead into the second inning.

The Knights secured the win with a two-run top of the ninth inning. Pearson Pollard allowed three straight baserunners, surrendering a run scored by Maddox Riske on an error by Pipps catcher Cole Hansen. Jackson Burtis entered in relief and allowed a single that drove home Xavier Rios. Burtis got the next two batters out, sending the Pipps to the bottom of the ninth down six.

Corvallis scored insurance runs in the second, third, and sixth innings, including a solo home run from left fielder Brock Ketelson in the second. The Knights benefited from four errors committed by the Pippins infield.

Yakima Valley sent Ethan Salscheider to start the game on the mound, his fourth stint with the Pippins in his career. Salscheider went 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out three, before turning the ball over to Trevor Kaiser who pitched a stellar 3.1 innings, only allowing one run. Pollard also pitched well, going 2.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out three.

The Knights improve to 13-10 on the season and remain in third place in the West Coast League south standings. The Pippins fall to 7-14 on the season.

Yakima Valley is back in action on Friday night in Bend as they take on the Elks in the first game of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.







